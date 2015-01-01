पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान नेता:पुराना बारेके के किसानों ने क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन को सवा लाख की सहायता राशि भेजी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
गांव बारेके पुराना के किसानों का जत्था निर्मल सिंह रज्जीवाला के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली मोर्चा में शामिल रवाना हुआ। इस मौके पर नगर पंचायत और समूह किसानों की तरफ से एकत्रित किया गया 1 लाख 21 हजार 400 रुपए की राशि जिला उप प्रधान रणजीत सिंह झोंक टहल सिंह वाला को सौंपी गई। सूबा प्रेस सचिव अवतार सिंह महमा ने बताया कि फिरोजपुर जिले से रोज हजारों किसान दिल्ली मोर्चे में शामिल हो रहे हैं।

जहां किसान खुद शामिल हो रहे हैं, वहीं जत्थेबंदी की आर्थिक और अन्य सामान के द्वारा बड़ी मदद कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली मोर्चे को लेकर पंजाब, हरियाणा और देश के बाकी हिस्सों के किसानों में भी भारी उत्साह है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों की तरफ से केंद्र सरकार की इन कानूनों में संशोधन करने की तजवीज रद्द कर दी गई है और तीनों कानून रद करवाने की मांग को दोहराया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि इन कानूनों के अलावा प्रस्तावित

बिजली संशोधन बिल 2020 और पराली वाला बिल भी सरकार तुरंत वापस ले। इस मौके पर बख्शीश सिंह बारे के, गोरा बारे के, बलदेव सिंह बारे के, बलवीर सिंह सरपंच, मैंबर जोगिंद्र सिंह, गुरचरन सिंह, हरपाल सिंह, मेहर सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, जगतार सिंह नंबरदार, गुरसेवक सिंह मालिक खड़क, गुरमीत सिंह महिमा सूबा महा सचिव, रणजीत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह पोजो के आदि किसान नेता उपस्थित थे।

