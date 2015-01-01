पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली कूच जारी:हरियाणा सरकार ने खनौरी बॉर्डर पर फिर टनों वजनी पत्थर लगाकर रास्ता रोका, किसानों ने उखाड़ फेंके

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शंभू बॉर्डर से 200 और खनौरी बॉर्डर से 250 वाहनों में 4000 किसान दिल्ली गए

पंजाब से दिल्ली की तरफ ट्रालियों के बड़े काफिलों के आने की सूचना पर हरियाणा सरकार ने एक बार फिर खनौरी-हरियाणा की सीमा पर सड़क के बीच पत्थर लगाकर किसानों का रास्ता रोका। इसे वहां से गुजर रहे किसानों ने गांव दाता सिंह वाला के लोगों की मदद से पत्थरों को रास्ते से उखाड़ फेंका। कुछ किसान तो पत्थरों को अपने ट्रैक्टर पर बांधकर कई मीटर तक घसीट ले गए। भाकियू का आरोप है कि खट्टर सरकार बार-

बार किसानों को रोकने का प्रयास कर रही है परंतु किसानों के सैलाब को रोकना मुश्किल ही नहीं नामुमकिन है। शनिवार की सुबह जब किसानों का काफिला खनौरी बाॅर्डर पर पहुंचा तो किसानों को रास्ते में बड़े पत्थर, जेसीबी मशीनें और पुलिस फोर्स नजर आई। हालांकि पत्थर इस तरह लगाए गए थे कि एक समय में एक वाहन ही गुजर सके, परंतु उस रास्ते से कंबाइनों और बड़े काफिला का गुजरना मुश्किल था।

ऐसे में किसान मौके पर इक्ट्‌ठा होना शुरू हो गए। सूचना मिलते ही गांव दाता सिंह वाला के किसान भी ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंच गए, जिसके बाद किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर की मदद से एक घंटे में रास्ते को साफ कर दिया। इसके बाद खनौरी बॉर्डर से करीब 250 ट्रालियों व कारों में हजारों की किसान और फिरोजपुर के किसान शंभू बॉर्डर से 200 ट्रालियों और अन्य वाहनों में 2000 से अधिक किसान दिल्ली रवाना हुए।

73 दिनों से सूबे के टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहे धरने, बिना शुल्क दिए निकाल रहे वाहन

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए पिज्जा का लंगर, लग रहीं लाइनें

सिंघु और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए इस समय हर सुविधा उपलब्ध हो चुकी है। सामाजिक संस्थाएं, पंजाब के लोग और विदेशों में रह रहे पंजाबी इसके लिए फंड भेज रहे हैं। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए पिज्जा का लंगर तक लगा दिया गया है। किसान भाई और वहां पहुंचे लोग लाइन लगा पिज्जा ले रहे हैं और इसका भरपूर आनंद उठा रहे हैं। इससे पहले यहां फ्रूट, जूस, बादाम, किशमिश, बिसलेरी, सब्जी, गर्म कपड़े, बूट, गर्म मोजे, कंबल के लंगर पहले से चल रहे हैं। संस्थाएं किसानों का इस कदर ख्याल रख रही हैं कि कई किसानों को तो इतनी सुविधाएं अपने घर में भी नहीं मिल रही हैं। यहां नहाने के लिए गीजर, थकने पर पैरों की मसाज के लिए मसाजर, कपड़े धोने के लिए वाशिंग मशीनें तक लगवा दी गई हैं। कपड़े प्रेस करके किसानों को दिए जा रहे हैं।

