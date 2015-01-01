पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिरोजपुर-ममदोट रूट का मामला:मालिक व कंडक्टर का पिता चाबी मांगने गए तो रास्ते में रोक की मारपीट, कार भी तोड़ी

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रास्ता न देने पर बस को रोककर चाबी निकालकर ले गए आरोपी
  • आरोपियों की तलाश जारी

प्राइवेट बस के ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर के साथ रास्ता देने को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद आरोपियों ने उनकी बस की चाबी निकालकर अपने साथ ले गए। इसके बाद जब कंडक्टर का पिता व चाचा, बस का मालिक एक अन्य व्यक्ति को लेकर आरोपियों से बातचीत करने व बस की चाबी लेने के लिए कार पर सवार होकर उनके घर जा रहे थे तो आरोपियों ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर कार को रोककर उनके साथ मारपीट की व कार को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। इसमें कंडक्टर का पिता व उसका चाचा गंभीर तौर पर घायल हो गए जिन्हें उपचार के लिए फरीदकोट मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया।

वहीं इस मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने 7 आरोपियों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तालाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दिए बयानों मेें घायल मनजीत सिंह पुत्र जसवंत सिंह निवासी गांव नेहाला किलचा ने बताया कि उसका बेटा गुरप्रीत सिंह जोकि एक निजी बस पर कंडक्टर लगा हुआ है। बीते दिनों गुरप्रीत सिंह व बस का ड्राइवर जीत सिंह रोजाना की तरह फिरोजपुर-ममदोट रूट पर चलने वाली बस लेकर जा रहे थे तो इस दौरान गांव गंदू किलचा के पास दो बाइक चालक आगे जा रहे थे। बताया जा रहा कि उक्त लोगों ने कथित तौर पर शराब पी रखी थी। इस दौरान दोनों पक्षों में रास्ते देने को लेकर विवाद हुआ व आरोपी बस की चाबी निकालकर अपने साथ ले गए। किसी तरह ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर ने इसकी सूचना बस मालिक को दी। इसके बाद वह अपने भाई सूबा सिंह, बस मालिक और जग्गा सिंह पुत्र जलोर सिंह के साथ मिलकर कार पर सवार होकर आरोपियों से बातचीत करने व बस की चाबी लेने के लिए गए। इस दौरान रास्ते में ही आरोपियों ने उनकी कार पर हमला कर दिया व उनकी कार की तोड़फोड़ कर दी। इस हमले में मनजीत सिंह व उसका भाई सूबा सिंह दोनों गंभीर घायल हो गए जिन्हें उनके साथियों ने किसी तरह वहां से निकाला व फरीदकोट मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवाया जहां उनका उपचार चल रहा है।

सात लोगों पर केस दर्ज

एएसआई गुरमेल सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचाराधीन मनजीत सिंह के बयानों के आधार पर आरोपी मनप्रीत सिंह मनी, आकाशदीप सिंह, अर्शदीप सिंह पुत्र पीपल सिंह, पीपल सिंह पुत्र शहीदां सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह पुत्र जग्गा सिंह, परमजीत सिंह पुत्र मस्सा सिंह, जसवंत सिंह पुत्र मस्सा सिंह निवासी ढाणी हरियाणी वाली दाखली जलाल वाला के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तालाश शुरू कर दी है।

