पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सरकार ने लिया फैसला:ये अंग्रेजों के जमाने की जेल है; अब शहर से बाहर शिफ्ट होगी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्योंकि 161 साल पुरानी जेल के आसपास बन चुकी हैं ऊंची इमारतें
  • ऊपर से अंदर नशा फेंक देते हैं तस्कर

कैदियों से मिल रहे मोबाइलों की जांच के लिए अब सिर्फ एफआईआर नहीं, सख्त कार्रवाई होगी
अंग्रेजी शासन के दौरान 1854 में फिरोजपुर में बनी सेंट्रल जेल अब शहर से बाहर शिफ्ट होगी। इसी तरह मोगा की जेल भी शिफ्ट होगी और मोहाली के पास ओपन जेल भी बनने जा रही है। इसके लिए सरकारी तौर पर कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है। फिरोजपुर की नई जेल विदेशी जेलों की तर्ज पर अल्ट्रा मॉडल के रूप में बनाई जाएगी जो मल्टीपरपज सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित होगी। ऐसी जेल सूबे की पहली जेल होगी। यह पुष्टि जेल मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने सोमवार को विधायक परमिंदर सिंह पिंकी के आवास पर विशेष बातचीत के दौरान की।

विदेशी जेलों की तर्ज पर बनेगी अल्ट्रा मॉडल जेल, कैदियों से मिल रहे मोबाइल को रोकने के लिए सरकार ने लिया फैसला

जानकारी देते जेल मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा।
जानकारी देते जेल मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा।

आबादी के बाहर 100 एकड़ जमीन पर बनेगी : जेल मंत्री

जेल मंत्री ने कहा कि फिरोजपुर जेल अब आबादी क्षेत्र के बीच घिर चुकी है। आसपास जेल की दीवारों से भी ऊंचे मकान बन गए है, जो सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से व्यवस्था को प्रभावित करते हैं। आए दिन जेलों में मिल रहे मोबाइल भी कहीं न कहीं आबादी क्षेत्र में जेल का होना कारण माना जा रहा है। इसी लिए अब प्रदेश सरकार ने फिरोजपुर की सेंट्रल जेल को शहर से बाहर शिफ्ट करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए जमीन की तलाश की जा रही है। नई जेल 100 एकड़ जमीन पर बनेगी। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने बताया कि विदेशी जेलों की तर्ज पर अल्ट्रा मॉडल जेल बनाई जाएगी, जिसमें मल्टीपरपज सुविधाएं होंगी। इसके अलावा मोगा की जेल भी शिफ्ट की जाएगी और मोहाली के पास 25 एकड़ में ओपन जेल बनाई जाएगी। जेलों में मिल रहे मोबाइल के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार ने गंभीरता दिखाते हुए पुलिस को निर्देश दिए है कि सिर्फ एफआईआर दर्ज कर औपचारिकता न की जाए बल्कि इन मामलों की जांच की जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि एक साल में पंजाब में करीब डेढ़ हजार मोबाइल जेलों से बरामद हो चुके है पर इनकी जांच नहीं की जा सकी। इसी लिए अब मिलने वाले मोबाइल की जांच के सख्त निर्देश दिए गए है ताकि आरोपियों द्वारा जेल से की जाने वाली गतिविधियों का भंडाफोड़ हो सके।

जैमर की बजाय नेटवर्क किया जाएगा कंट्रोल
जेलों में जैमर लगाए जाना तकनीकी तौर पर संभव नहीं हो पा रहा साथ ही जैमर लगाने से सरकार पर काफी आर्थिक बोझ भी पड़ेगा। इस लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि जेलों के क्षेत्र में मोबाइल नेटवर्क को कंट्रोल किया जाए ताकि जेल में बंद कैदी और हवालाती मोबाइल से बातचीत न कर सकें। जेल मंत्री ने कहा कि इसके लिए विभिन्न मोबाइल कंपनियों से सरकार ने तालमेल शुरू कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें