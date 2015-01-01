पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शैक्षणिक मुकाबला:श्री गुरु तेग बहादर जी को समर्पित शैक्षणिक मुकाबले आज, 2.79 लाख विद्यार्थी हाेंगे शामिल

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दस्तार सजाने का 5 मिनट का वीडियो अपलोड करना आवश्यक

पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से श्री गुरु तेग बहादर जी के 400वां प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित समागमों की कड़ी में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से करवाए जा रहे ऑनलाइन शैक्षणिक मुकाबलों की आखिरी प्रतियोगिता दस्तार सजाने की रस्म कल से आरंभ होगी। शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला के नेतृत्व में राज्य शिक्षा, प्रशिक्षण और खोज परिषद पंजाब की तरफ से आयोजित इन मुकाबलों की अब तक 10 प्रतियोगिताएं हो चुकी हैं, जिनमें राज्य भर के सरकारी स्कूलों के सेकेंडरी, मिडिल और प्राइमरी वर्ग के 2.79 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने पूरे उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लेकर, गुरु साहिब के प्रति अपनी श्रद्धा काे प्रकट किया।

इसके साथ ही विशेष जरूरतों वाले विद्यार्थियों ने भी तीनों वर्गों में हिस्सा लिया है। सचिव स्कूल शिक्षा कृष्ण कुमार की देख -रेख में हो रहे मुकाबलों में हिस्सा लेने वाले प्रतियोगी 23 से 27 नवंबर रात 12 बजे तक दस्तार सजाने की तस्वीरें /वीडियो सोशल मीडिया के अलग -अलग माध्यमों पर अपलोड (पब्लिक के लिए) कर सकते हैं। 28 नवंबर को अलग -अलग स्कूलों केवल पहले स्थान पर रहने वाले प्रतियोगी की तस्वीरें /वीडीयो के लिंक और बाकी प्रतियोगी के विवरण संबंधित स्कूल प्रमुख और अध्यापक विभाग की तकनीकी टीम की तरफ से दिए गए गुग्गल फार्म में भरेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें