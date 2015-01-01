पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:मुक्तसर में दो और फिरोजपुर में एक नया पॉजिटिव,कोरोना से अब तक फिरोजपुर में 139 व मुक्तसर में 93 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

मुक्तसर5 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को मुक्तसर जिले में 2 नए कॉरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज आने से अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 3714 हो गई है, जिनमें से 3534 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए हैं। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में बुधवार उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों 1 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 करनीवाला से संबंधित है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में 69652मरीजों के सैम्पल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से 64571 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव पाई गई, जबकि 1184 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को 13मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं। अब 87 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

इधर...फिरोजपुर में बुधवार को जिले में 1 नया कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4476 हो गई है। अब जिले में 4476 मरीजों में से 4288 लोग रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं व 139 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 50 है । स्वास्थय विभाग की ओर से जिले में बुधवार को 318 कोरोना सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं जिसके चलते अब तक 73 हजार 531 सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं जिसमें से 68 हजार 799 सैंपलाें की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है व 256 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

