प्रशासन नाकाम:शहर में दो और चोरियां, 17 दिनों में 15 वारदातें, एक ही शेलर में तीन बार हुई चोरी

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
17 दिनों में 15 वारदात, चोरों पर नकेल कसने में पुलिस नाकाम
  • मालिक ने कहा-पुलिस सुनती ही नहीं

जिले में चोरी, लूट-पाट व छीनैती की घटनाओं पर नकेल डालने में पुलिस प्रशासन नाकाम साबित हो रहा है। नवंबर माह के मात्र 17 दिनों में जिले में 15 से अधिक जगहों पर चोरी की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं जिसमें से मात्र 8 में ही पुलिस की ओर से मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। कई मामलों में तो लोगों की ओर से पुलिस को शिकायत ही नहीं दी जाती जिससे मामले दर्ज नहीं हाेते। जाे मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं उनमें अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

जिले में दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही घटनाओं के चलते लोगों का पुलिस प्रशासन से विश्वास उठने लगा है जिसके चलते लोग पुलिस को शिकायत तक देने में संकोच करते हैं कि पिछले घटनाओं में तो अब तक कुछ निकला नहीं आगे क्या होगा कुछ पता नहीं। वहीं पुलिस के आला अधिकारी बीते दिनों पकड़े गए चोर गिराेह के कसीदे पढ़ने में व्यस्त हैं।

उनका कहना है कि अगर चोरी हो रही है तो बाइक चोर गिराेह पकड़े भी तो जा रहे हैं। मगर चोरी की वारदातों की बात करें तो ज्याें-ज्याें ठंड बढ़ रही है तो अगामी दिनों में धुंध भी बढ़ेगी तो ऐसी स्थिति में पुलिस की ओर से इन वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाना ओर मुश्किल होने वाला है जिसके लिए जिला पुलिस को कुछ सोचना होगा। सोमवार की रात को जिले में 2 जगहों पर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया गया है।

आरोपियों की जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

एसपी इंवेस्टिगेशन मुख्त्यार राए से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कि पुलिस की ओर से लगातार चोरी की वारदातों को ट्रेस कर आरोपियों को सलाखों के पीछे भेजा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन वारदातों पर नकेल डालने के लिए भी पुलिस की ओर से टीमें लगाई गई हैं जिससे इन वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके।

पहला मामला: शेलर से धान चोरी

पहले मामले में शहर की ओर से बार्डर की तरफ जाने वाले रोड पर स्थित राधेश्याम एंड सन्स के नाम से शेलर में चोरी की ओर से चौकीदारों को उलझाकर धान की 15 बोरी चोरी की गई। शेलर में तैनात चोकीदारों के अनुसार सोमवार की रात्रि को जब वह ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे तो शैलर की बैक साइड में एक कमरे की बाहर की ओर से दीवार में सेंध लगाने की आवाजें आ रही थी तो चौकीदारों ने अन्य साथियों को भी वहां बुला लिया।

चारों चौकीदार वहां कमरे के अंदर की साइड में लगे गेट पर पूरी तरह तैयार थे कि जैसे ही चोर अंदर घुसेंगें वह उन्हें दबोच लेंगें मगर कुछ समय बाद जब उन्होंने कमरा खोलकर देखा तो अंदर दीवार में सेंध लगी हुई थी मगर वहां कोई नहीं था। जब सभी अपनी-अपनी ड्यूटी पर वापस चले गए तो देखा कि शैलर के मेन गेट के पास से खड़े एक लोडिड ट्रक से चोरों की ओर करीब 15 बोरी धान चोरी किया गया है।

चोरों ने बहुत ही चालाकी से चौकीदारों को वहां उलझाकर वहां से धान की बोरियां चोरी कर ली। शैलर मालिक प्रवीण गर्ग ने बताया कि नवंबर माह की बात करें तो अब तक शेलर में तीन बार चोरियां हो चुकी हैं और प्रत्येक बार पुलिस को शिकायत दी गई है मगर पुलिस की ओर से अब तक एफआईआर तक दर्ज नहीं की गई है। शेलर में 1 नवंबर को धान की बोरियां, 4 नवंबर को धान की बोरियां, 16 नवंबर काे भी धान की बोरियां चोरी हुई हैं। इससे पूर्व भी 6 जनवरी को शैलर से चावल की बोरियां चोरी हुई थी।

दूसरा मामला: फीड फैक्टरी में चोरी

दूसरे मामले में गांव लोहगढ़ के समीप फोकल प्वाइंट के बाहर स्थित वरदान फीड फैक्टरी में मंगलवार अल सुबह 4 बजे दो अज्ञात चोर फैक्टरी का मेन गेट क्रॉस कर फैक्टरी में घुसे। अंदर रह रहे कर्मचारियों के कमरों को बाहर से कुंडे लगा दिए व अंदर बने दफ्तर का शीशा तोड़कर अंदर दाखिल हो गए।

चोरों ने दफ्तर में सभी दराजों के ताले तोड़कर उनमें नकदी ढूंढने की कोशिश की मगर उनके हाथ कुछ नहीं लगा तो चोरों ने तैश में आकर अंदर तोड़ फोड़ भी की। चोरी की पूरी वारदात फैक्टरी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गई। फैक्टरी में रह रहे कर्मचारियों में से एक ने चोरों के फैक्टरी में घुसने व उन्हें कमरे में कैद करने की पूरी घटना फैक्टरी के मालिक जरनैल सिंह को दी।

उन्होंने तुरंत फैक्टरी के साथ गुरूद्वारा साहिब के ग्रंथी को फोन कर बताया तो जब ग्रंथी अपने साथ कुछ व्यक्तियों को लेकर वहां पहुंचे तो चोर लोगों को देखकर मौके से फरार हो गए। घटना के बारे में थाना कुलगड़ी पुलिस को शिकायत दी गई है। वहीं फैक्टरी के मालिक जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व भी इस तरह की वारदात हो चुकी है।

नवंबर में हुईं वारदातें

  • 1 नवंबर मुदकी से एक ट्रेक्टर चोरी थाना घल्लखुर्द में अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज
  • 1 नवंबर गुरु हरसहाए की किसान फूड राईस मिल से 25 गट्‌टे धान चोरी थाना लक्खो के बहराम में अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज

2 नवंबर की वारदात

  • गांव फिरोजशाह के बस स्टैंड पर मोबाईलों की दुकान से मोबाईल व मोटरसाइकिल की बैटरी चोरी, थाना घल्लखुर्द में अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज
  • मुदकी में एक व्यक्ति से मारपीट कर मोबाइल छीना, थाना घल्लखुर्द में दो व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
  • 8 नवंबर गांव सरूपे वाला में एक व्यक्ति से मारपीट कर 1500 रुपए की नकदी छीनी, गुरू हरसहाए में मामला दर्ज 1 काबू 2 फरार

11 नवंबर की वारदात

  • टाहली मोहल्ला में लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए पहुंचे दो नकाबपोशों ने ज्वैलर पर चलाई गोलियां, शहर थाना में 2 अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज
  • डीआरएम कार्यालय से बाहर निकल रहे रेलवे अधिकारी से झपटमारी कर मोबाईल छीना, थाना कैंट में 3 अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज

13 नवंबर का मामला

प्रीत नगर फेस 2 से पूर्व सब zइंस्पेक्टर के घर से एक 12 बोर बंदूक व 35 कारतूस चोरी, थाना शहर में 2 पर मामला दर्ज

15 मामलों में सिर्फ आठ पर ही पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया। पुलिस का रवैया देख कुछ लोग तो चोरी की घटनाओं का मामला ही दर्ज नहीं करवाते।

