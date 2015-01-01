पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झगड़ा:लड़ाई-झगड़ों में दो व्यक्तियों को पीट किया जख्मी, 14 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
दो जगहों पर हुए लड़ाई-झगड़ों में दो व्यक्तियों को मारपीट करके जख्मी कर दिया गया। पुलिस इन मामलों में 14 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। थाना सदर फिरोजपुर के अंतर्गत आते गांव रज्जीवाला के निवासी दयाल पुत्र प्रेम ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया है कि छिब्बो पत्नी मत्तू के घर का पानी उनके घर के आगे बनी नाली से जाता है जो अचानक रुक गया। इस पर उक्त महिला छिब्बो उसके ऊपर गली का पानी बंद करने का आरोप लगाते हुए झगड़ा करने लगी।

उसके बाद छिब्बो ने उसके भाई काशी, मां शीरो पत्नी जीता, कश्मीर सिंह पुत्र महंदा और गांव की अन्य महिलाओं व पुरुषों के साथ उनके घर में दाखिल होकर उसको व उसके भाई पर तेज हथियारों से हमला करके घायल कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि हमलावरों ने उनके घर में खड़े मोटरसाइकिल और अन्य सामान की तोड़फोड़ की। वह मेडिकल काॅलेज फरीदकोट में भर्ती है। मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई गुरमैल सिंह ने बताया कि दयाल की शिकायत के आधार पर सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। दूसरे मामले में पैसे के लेने देने को लेकर हुए झगड़े में एक व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट करने के मामले में चार लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। कस्बा गुरु हरसहाए में पैसा के लेने देन संबंधी हुए झगड़े में चार लोगों ने एक व्यक्ति को मारपीट करके जख्मी कर दिया। वह मेडिकल काॅलेज फरीदकोट में भर्ती है। पुलिस ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। सुरजीत सिंह पुत्र गुरदेव सिंह निवासी कुटी रोड गुरु हरसहाए ने पुलिस को बयान दिया कि उसका शहर में एक परिवार के साथ पैसों के लेने देने को लेकर झगड़ा चल रहा है। उसी झगड़े के चलते जसवीर सिंह, उसकी मां, मंजीत कौर और सागर ने मिलकर उसके घर में दाखिल होकर मारपीट की। एएसआई जसपाल चंद ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर चारों लोगों के खिलाफ 452, 323, 34 आईपीसी में मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

