अवैध खनन:अवैध माइनिंग कर लाई जा रही रेत से भरी दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां और दो कारें जब्त, 5 लोग काबू

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने गश्त के दौरान अवैध माइनिंग करके लाई जा रही रेत से भरी दो ट्रालियां-ट्रैक्टर और दो कारें जब्त करके पांच व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थाना सिटी के एएसआई कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि वह पुलिस पार्टी के साथ गश्त के दौरान संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों की चेकिंग के लिए जीरा गेट में मौजूद थे। वहां पर मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि दलबीर सिंह पुत्र गुरुदेव सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह पुत्र सुरजीत सिंह निवासी गांव आकू वाला, गुरलाल सिंह पुत्र बक्शीश सिंह निवासी गांव भदरू, रंजीत सिंह पुत्र टहल सिंह निवासी बस्ती सुनवा, सेवर सिंह पुत्र सरबजीत सिंह निवासी गांव भदरू अवैध खनन की हुई रेत चोरी करते है और जाली पर्चियां

बनाकर रेत आगे महंगे दाम पर सप्लाई करते हैं। मुखबिर ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि उक्त लोग अभी रेत से भरी दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में और दो कारों पर आ रहे हैं। पुलिस पार्टी ने मुखभिर की सूचना के आधार पर नाकाबंदी करके उक्त व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके कब्जे से दो ट्रैक्टर सहित रेत से भरी हुई ट्रालियां और दो कारें जब्त की। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने उक्त पांचों आरोपियों के खिलाफ 379

आईपीसी और 21 (3) माइनिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है कि रेत की अवैध माइनिंग के धंधे में उनके साथ कौन-कौन लोग शामिल है। बता दें कि पंजाब सरकार के आदेश पर अवैध माइनिंग के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

