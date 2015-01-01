पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कातिलों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग:आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंची यूनियन

मुक्तसर4 घंटे पहले
गांवों के मामलों को एसएसपी के ध्यान में लाने के लिए पंजाब खेत मजदूर यूनियन का शिष्टमंडल उनके दफ्तर पहुंचा। शिष्टमंडल ने गांव लुबानियां वाली के मजदूर और गांव फूलेवाला के मंदर सिंह के कातिलों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।

यूनियन के सदस्यों ने कहा कि पीड़ित परिवार लंबे समय से इंसाफ के लिए परेशान हो रहा है मगर पुलिस प्रशासन सिर्फ विश्वास ही दिला रहा है। यूनियन के सदस्यों ने बताया कि एसपी (एच) ने यूनियन को कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाया और मुक्तसर के डीएसपी व गिद्दड़बाहा को मिलने को कहा।

पंजाब खेत मजदूर यूनियन के सदस्यों ने पुलिस प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि अफसरशाही कातिलों को बचाने की कोशिश कर रही है। यूनियन के नेता काका खुंडे हलाल, गुरजंट सिंह सांऊके और काला सिंह खुन्न खुर्द ने कहा कि कातिलों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया और पीड़ित परिवारों को इंसाफ दिलाया जाए।

उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई न की गई तो 18 नवंबर को एसएसपी कार्यालय के सामने धरना दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर जसविंदर सिंह संगूधौन, बादल सिंह लुंडे वाला, हरबंस सिंह फूलेवाला, राजू सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, काका सिंह के साथ अन्य शामिल थे।

