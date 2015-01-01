पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:डेरा खाली करवाने के लिए अज्ञात लोगों ने सेवादार से की मारपीट, 15 हजार रुपए भी छीन ले गए, मामला दर्ज

मुक्तसर5 घंटे पहले
डेरा खाली करवाने को लेकर मारपीट करने के आरोप में थाना बरीवाला पुलिस ने तीन नामजद व कुछ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में जसपाल दास वासी मराड़ कला ने बताया कि 2013 से संत जसवंत दास ने बतौर चेला डेरा क्वार्टरों वाला मराड़ कलां की सांभ सभाल के लिए गद्दी दे दी थी उस समय से लेकर वह इस डेरे में सेवा कर रहा है डेरे में श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब बिराजमान है व गांव खारा से ग्रंथी सुबह व शाम समय पाठ करते हैं। बिट्टू दास चेला संत राम सरुप डेरा काली कंबली वाले गांव पिपली जिला फरीदकोट भी इसी डेरे पर अपना हक जताते हैं व इसके साथ नीला प्रधान व अमरी वासी

गांव चक कल्याण जिला फरीदकोट जो बिट्टू दास की सहायता करते हैं व बिट्टू दास का इस डेरे पर कब्जा करवाना चाहते हैं। गत 12 दिसंबर को जब वह इस डेरे में उपस्थित था तो 4 अज्ञात व्यक्ति इस डेरे में आए जिन्होंने अपनी कार डेरे से बाहर खड़ी कर दी व मुझे डेरे में आकर कहा कि बाबा जी कहां है जिनको मैंने कहा कि बाबा जसवंत जी करीब 4 माह से चोला छोड़ चुके हैं। आरोपियों ने मेरा नाम पूछते ही थप्पड़ मारना

शुरू कर दिया। कुछ समय और लोग आ गए और मेरे साथ मारपीट की आरोपियों ने मेरी जेब से 15000 रुपए जो डेरे की गोलक के थे व एक फोन निकाल लिए। इतने में गुरविंदर सिंह वासी चक मोतलेवाला भी मौके पर आ गए तो उक्त व्यक्ति मौके से भाग गए। गुरविंदर सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायतकर्ता के बयानों के आधार पर बिट्टू दास, अमरी, नीला प्रधान व 9 अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

