सरकार से मांग खाद जल्द मुहैया करवाई जाए यूरिया:यूरिया का स्टॉक खत्म, 20% गेहूं की बिजाई बाकी, हरियाणा व राजस्थान से प्रति गट्टा 30 रुपए महंगे रेट पर खाद खरीद रहे किसान

फिरोजपुर
  • 67 दिनों से बंद हैं 400 मालगाड़ियां, गेहूं व अन्य फसलों के लिए खाद का छाया संकट
  • जिले में 5 लाख एकड़ में होती है फसलों की बिजाई, 18 से 20 लाख बैग की पड़ती है जरूरत

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का आंदोलन अब किसानों के लिए पीड़ादायक बन गया है। माल गाड़ियां बंद होने के कारण सूबे में गेहूं व अन्य फसलों के लिए अब यूरिया की किल्लत हो गई है। किसान पड़ाेसी राज्यों से यूरिया ला रहे है। जिले में करीब 1.90 लाख हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बिजाई होनी है जिसमें से 80 से 85 प्रतिशत रकबे में बिजाई हो चुकी है।

शेष भी दो सप्ताह तक हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा आलू व अन्य सब्जियों की फसलों के लिए भी यूरिया की जरूरत पड़ेगी। रकबे के हिसाब से जिले में 18 से 20 लाख यूरिया के बैगों की खपत इस सीजन में होती है। जबकि करीब 7 लाख बैग डीएपी की खपत होते है। डीएपी की पूर्ति पहले से पड़े स्टॉक से जैसे तैसे हो गई पर अब यूरिया की किल्लत हो गई है। किसानों को कालाबाजारी में भी यूरिया नहीं मिल रही। किसान अपने रिश्तेदारों व परिचितों से संपर्क करके हरियाणा व राजस्थान से यूरिया का बंदोबस्त कर रहे हैं।

किसान बोले...बिजाई के 20-25 दिन बाद फसलों को यूरिया की पड़ती है जरूरत

किसानों के संघर्ष के कारण बंद हुईं मालगाड़ियों की वजह से यूरिया खाद की आई किल्लत ने किसानों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। किसान आगू चमकौर सिंह पहाड़ी, गोपाल सिंह बौंदल, गुरमेल सिंह, विचित्र सिंह कड़में, जजबीर सिंह मुरकवाला, गुरदेव सिंह दरीए के, बागीच सिंह शेखों, जसबीर सिंह शर्मा, बलविन्दर दुग्गल आदि ने बताया कि गेहूं की बिजाई से करीब 20-25 दिनों बाद पहला पानी लगाते समय फसल में यूरिया खाद का प्रयोग किया जाना लाजिमी होता है, परंतु मौजूदा समय जिले में पेस्टीसाइड और फर्टिलाइजर की दुकानों पर यूरिया खाद न आने करके उनको अपनी फसल के भविष्य बारे अब से चिंता सताने लगी है।

बताने योग्य है कि कोरोना महामारी से ले कर माल गाड़ियों के बंद होने साथ बाहरी सूबों से आने वाली यूरिया नहीं मंगवाई जा सकी। किसान नेता बलराज सिंह संधू का कहना था कि केंद्र सरकार को समूचे देश का पेट पालने वाले अन्नदाता का ध्यान रखते हुए अपना अड़ियल रवैया त्याग कर मालगाड़ियां तुरंत चालू करनी चाहिए। सरकार से भी मांग की कि सूबे के खाद कारखानों से ट्रकों के द्वारा यूरिया खाद मंगवा कर मुहैया करवाई जाए।

मुक्तसर में बाहरी राज्यों से ‌350 रूपये प्रति गट्टा ला रहे यूरिया

मुक्तसर|मुक्तसर जिले में करीब 5 लाख 37 हजार 500 ऐकड़ में अकेली गेहूं की बिजाई होती है। खेतीबाड़ी अधिकारी डॉॅ. हरजिंदर सिंह के अनुसार रबी सीजन के दौरान जिले में 28 हजार 500 मीट्रिक टन डीएपी जबकि 71 हजार 250 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया की आवश्यकता होती है, लेकिन इस बार अब तक सिर्फ 24 हजार 500 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया की आमद हुई है, जिसमें से 16870 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया बिक गई है।

जबकि डीएपी 23400 मीट्रिक टन बिक चुकी है जबकि जिले में करीब 71 सौ मीट्रिक टन स्टॉक पड़ा है जोकि जरूरत के अनुसार 10 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। किसान आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में चल रहा यूरिया के भारी संकट के कारण अब किसानों को मजबूर होकर हरियाणा व राजस्थान यूरिया लेने के लिए जाना पड़ रहा है। यहां सूत्रों के अनुसार किसानों को यूरिया के एमआरपी 266.50 पैसे के मुकाबले यहां यूरिया कुछ अधिक रेट पर खरीदनी पड़ रही है, वहीं उन्हें वहां से लेकर आने का किराया भी अपनी जेब से देना पड़ रहा है।

खासतौर पर दुआबे व माझे के किसान जोकि आलू का उत्पादन करते हैं और जिन्हें इस समय सबसे ज्यादा यूरिया की जरूरत है उन्हें तो राजस्थान से यूरिया लाने का किराया जेब से देकर 400 प्रति गट्टा रेट पड़ेगा। अब इसके साथ ही राजस्थान व हरियाणा राज्यों में भी अपने राज्य में पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा यूरिया खरीदने पर सख्ती कर दी है, जिसके चलते हरियाणा ने अपने पंजाब साथ लगते बॉर्डर पर सख्ती बढा दी है, वहीं राजस्थान सरकार ने राजस्थान के नागरिक आधार कार्ड पर ही यूरिया देने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं, जिसके चलते किसानों को अब यूरिया के लिए ओर भी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

