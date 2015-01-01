पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एचआईवी:एड्स की जानकारी देने के लिए वैन का दौरा जारी

मुक्तसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मिशन तंदुरूस्त पंजाब के तहत पंजाब सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समाज में फैल रही एचआईवी एड्स को खत्म करने के एचआईवी एड्स जन जागरुकता मुहिम चलाई जा रही है। इस मुहिम के तहत चलाई जा रही जागरुकता वैन 18 दिसंबर तक जिला मुक्तसर में रहेगी। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने एचआईवी एड्स संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि किसी भी व्यक्ति को खांसी, जुखाम, बुखार, दस्त, उल्टियां, भार का कम होना, कमजोरी आदि लक्षण लंबे समय से हो तो नजदीक की सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्था से जल्दी से जल्दी टेस्ट व इलाज करवाना चाहिए। जिले की सभी स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं में आईसीटीसी सेंटरों में एचआईवी टेस्ट

निशुल्क किए जाते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने गांव खिडकियांवाला, भुट्टीवाला, आसा बुट्टर, सूरेवाला में इस जागरुकता वैन के साथ-साथ आम जनता व स्कूली स्टाफ व बच्चों को इस बीमारी प्रति फैलने के कारण, बचाव व उपचार संबंधी जागरुक किया गया है। डॉ. सनील अरोड़ा ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य स्टाफ ने खूनदान करने संबंधी भी आम लोगों, बच्चों व अध्यापकों को प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर गुरतेज सिंह और सुखमंदर सिंह ने बताया कि यह वैन 18 दिसंबर तक जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों पर भी, बैनरों, पोस्टरों , टीवी व पंफलेट द्वारा एचआईवी एड्स की बीमारी संबंधी आम लोगों को जागरुक करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें