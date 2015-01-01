पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Bathinda
  Firozpur
  • With 16 New Corona Positive Cases Coming Up In The District On Sunday, Now The Number Of Corona Positive Patients In The District Has Increased To 4339

फिरोजपुर में 16 नए पॉजिटिव:रविवार को जिले में 16 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4339 हो गई

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
रविवार को जिले में 16 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4339 हो गई है। रविवार को 9 कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिकवर होकर अपने घरों को लौटे हैं जिसके चलते अब जिले में 4339 मरीजों में से 4137 लोग रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं व 133 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 69 है। स्वास्थय विभाग की ओर से जिले में रविवार को 316 कोरोना सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं जिसके चलते अब तक 57 हजार 815 सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे गए जिसमें से 53 हजार 204 सैंपलाें की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है व 272 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

