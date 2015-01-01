पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के साथ विशेष बैठक:जनता के सेवक बनकर काम करें अफसर सरकार के वादों को पूरा करने में दें योगदान

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • सहकारिता एवं जेल मंत्री ने फिरोजपुर में योजनाओं का किया रिव्यू,

सोमवार को जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स के मीटिंग हाल में प्रदेश के कैबिनेट मंत्री सहकारिता एवं जेल सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों व शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के साथ विशेष बैठक की।

उन्होंने पुराने एजेंडे में आई शिकायतों का मौके पर निपटारा किया और विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को जिले में पेंडिंग पड़े कार्यों के कारण लोगों को आ रही मुश्किलों का जल्द से जल्द निपटारा करने के निर्देश दिए।

कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने जिल में चल रहे विकास कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि वे जनता के सेवक बनकर काम करें और प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से लोगों से किए वादों को पूरा करने में योगदान दें।

उन्होंने पेंशन, शगुन स्कीम, घर-घर रोजगार योजना, आशीर्वाद स्कीम, उद्योगिक शिक्षा, मनरेगा, सेहत, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजन, स्मार्ट राशन कार्ड योजना सहित अन्य स्कीमों का रिव्यू किया।

उन्होंने जिला अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि अगली मीटिंग के दौरान अपने-अपने विभाग की योजनाओं के प्राप्त किए लक्ष्यों की पूरी जानकारी लेकर आएं। मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने विधायकों की मेडिकल कॉलेज की मांग पर कहा कि वह पूरी कोशिश करेंगे कि जिले की लोगों की सुविधा के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज बनवाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि अगली मीटिंग सब डिवीजन स्तर पर करके मौके पर सभी शिकायतों का समाधान किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार सूबे के विकास, लोगों की सुरक्षा व भलाई के कार्य करने के लिए वचनबद्ध है।

इस मौके पर डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल, एसएसपी भूपिंदर सिंह, एसडीएम अमित गुप्ता, गुरु हरसहाए के एसडीएम रविंदर सिंह, जीरा के एसडीएम रणजीत सिंह, जिला परिषद सदस्य व कांग्रेसी नेता जसमेल सिंह लाडी गहरी सहित कई विभागों के अधिकारी व शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के सदस्य मौजूद थे।

