आरोप:सरकारी योजना के अधीन पक्के मकान बनानेे के लिए 10-10 हजार रुपए मांगे

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • जम्मू बस्ती के बाशिदों ने बलविंदर सिंह पप्पू पर लगाए सरकारी काम के पैसे लेने के आरोप
  • मकान बनवाने में उनका कोई रोल नहीं नगर कौंसिल करती है अदायगी : पप्पू

पिछले समय में कौंसलर रहे व्यक्तियों की कारगुजारी पर भी मोहल्ला निवासियों ने सवाल उठाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। इसी तरह शहर के वार्ड नंबर-5 के साथ संबंधित पूर्व कौंसलर बलविन्दर सिंह पप्पू पर भी मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आरोप लगाए गए हैं और मांग की है कि पिछले 10 सालों से विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के साथ जुड़कर निजी हितों के लिए काम करने वाले उक्त व्यक्ति को टिकट न दी जाए बल्कि किसी योग्य उम्मीदवार को टिकट देकर सम्मानित किया जाए।

हम खुद मोहल्ले के सीवरेज की सफाई करवा रहे हैं : मोहल्लावासी

इसी तरह मोहल्ले के ही दशमेश सेवा सोसायटी के प्रधान सुखचैन सिंह का कहना है कि उक्त कौंसलर ने मोहल्ला का कोई भी सांझा काम नहीं किया। मोहल्ले में पिछले लम्बे समय से सीवरेज जाम की समस्या है परन्तु उक्त कौंसलर ने कभी भी निजी प्राथमिकता देकर इस समस्या को हल करवाने की कोशिश नहीं की और वह खुद सोसायटी सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर मोहल्ले में सीवरेज की सफाई करवा रहे हैं। सुखचैन सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि उक्त कौंसलर पहले जहां यह भाजपा की तरफ से कौंसलर रहा है परन्तु सुखबीर बादल के आने के बाद अकाली दल बन गया और अब कांग्रेस आने पर कांग्रेसी कहलवाता है। हम कांग्रेस पार्टी से अपील करते हैं उक्त व्यक्ति को यदि दोबारा टिकट मिलती है तो हम मोहल्ला निवासी डट कर विरोध करेंगे।

मैंने किसी से कोई पैसा नहीं लिया : बलविन्दर

बलविन्दर सिंह ने कहा कि पक्के मकानों के लिए जो पैसा आता है वह नगर कौंसिल की तरफ से जारी किया जाता है और जो चेक जारी होते हैं वह नगर कौंसिल से जारी होते हैं जबकि उनका ऐसे काम में कोई लेना देना नहीं है न ही मैंने किसी से कोई पैसा लिया है। सुखचैन सिंह व कुछ लोग इकबाल सिंह को चुनाव लड़ाना चाहते हैं। मुझे टिकट न मिलने कारण ये मेरे झूठे आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

