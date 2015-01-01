पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

400 वर्षीय प्रकाश दिवस:32वां दुख निवारण नामु जाप व कथा कीर्तन समागम संपन्न

जलालाबाद
  • विधायक रमिंदर आवला भी गुरु साहिब के समक्ष हुए नतमस्तक

धन-धन श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब जी के 400 वर्षीय प्रकाश दिवस को समर्पित 32वांं दुख निवारण कैंप नामु जाप और कथा कीर्तन समागम गुरुद्वारा श्री गुरु सिंह सभा में रविवार को संपन्न हुआ। 20 नवंबर को आरंभ हुए इस कैंप में ज्ञानी गुरमीत सिंह लुधियाना वाले, भाई जबर तेज सिंह अमृतसर, गुरमिंद्र सिंह दरबार साहिब , सतनाम सिंह दरबार साहिब, जसवीर सिंह खालसा दरबार साहिब, बीबी तृप्त कौर, भाई भूपिंद्र सिंह, भाई गुरजंट सिंह रागी जत्था और भाई सुखदीप सिंह कथावाचक और रागी जत्थों ने कथा कीर्तन के द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं को निहाल किया।

इस मौके पर विधायक रमिंदर आवला भी समागम में पहुंचे और श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के आगे नतमस्तक हुए। इस मौके पर उनके साथ नीला मदान, सोनू दरगन सुमित आवला, जोनी आवला, बंधु कालड़ा, आशीष दूमड़ा, विवेक छाबड़ा मौजूद थे। इस मौके पर गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी और समागम कमेटी द्वारा विधायक रमिंदर आवला और अन्य को सरोपा डाल कर सम्मानित किया गया।

इस मौके पर विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी को 31 हजार रुपए की दान राशि भी भेंट की। इस से पहले श्री सुखमनी साहिब जी के पाठ आरंभ हुए और 22 नवंबर बाद दोपहर पाठ के भोग उपरांत श्रद्धालुओं के लिए अटूट लंगर बांटा गया। समागम के आयोजन में गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी, श्री सुखमणि साहिब सेवा सोसायटी, स्त्री सभा, गुरुद्वारा गुरु सिंह सभा जलालाबाद के कमेटी पदाधिकारी प्रताप सिंह खालसा, सचिव गुरविंद्र सिंह, संरक्षक शेर सिंह, गुरदयाल सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

