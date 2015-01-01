पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव:जलालाबाद में मनाया पीर बाबा खाकी शाह की समाधि पर 48वां सालाना मेला

जलालाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • मेले पंजाब का सरमाया, इससे आपसी सांझ और भाईचारे की मिसाल मिलती है : विधायक आवला

हर साल की तरह इस साल भी बल्लूआना स्थित पीर बाबा खाकी शाह जी की समाधि पर 48वां सालाना मेला धूमधाम और श्रद्धा भावना से मनाया गया। ब्रह्मलीन बाबा सीता राम जी के आशीर्वाद से इस मेले दौरान विधायक रमिंदर आवला सहित इलाकों की कई शख्सियतों ने समाधि पर माथा टेका।

मेला प्रबंधक प्रेम कुमार वलेचा की अध्यक्षता में लगाए गए इस मेले दौरान सबसे पहले ललित मोहन शर्मा बठिंडा द्वारा हवन यज्ञ आरंभ करवाया गया। जिस में प्रेम वलेचा के अलावा शगुन लाल मुंजाल, अशोक कुमार गुम्बर सैक्ट्री, दर्शन लाल वधवा, मोहन लाल वधवा, हरीश चुचरा, खरैत लाल मोंगा, सुभाष वर्मा, अनूप खेड़ा, राम नाथ, शिव नाथ, रवि कुमार ने पूर्ण आहूति डाली। इस के बाद रीबन काटने की रस्म डीएसपी पलविन्दर और झंडे की रस्म बाबा टिक्का मेहर बान सिंह ने अदा की।

इसके बाद गऊ पूजा जय गोपाल वर्मा द्वारा करवाई गई और बाद में स्टेज का उद्घाटन विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने किया। इस मौके उनके साथ विकासदीप चौधरी, प्रमोद चौधरी, राज बख्श कम्बोज, अश्वनी सिडाना, जोनी आवला, सुमित आवला, सचिन आवला, बिट्टू सेतिया, अनूप मैनी, गुरपाल संधू, नीला मदान, सोनू दरगन, शाम सुंदर मैनी, हैपी संधू, ओम प्रकाश, प्रदीप नारंग, दर्शन वाट्स, राज कुमार दूमड़ा, आशीष धूमड़ा मौजूद थे।

इसके बाद अखाड़ा आरंभ हुआ और इस दौरान पंजाबी गायक बलकान अनखीला और बीबी बलजिंद्र गुलशन द्वारा गीत पेश किए गए और दर्शकों को लम्बे समय तक बैठने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। मेले दौरान विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने कहा कि मेले हमारे पंजाब का सरमाया हैं क्योंकि मेले से ही आपसी सांझ और भाईचारे की मिसाल मिलती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पीर बाबा खाकी शाह की समाधि पर पिछले लम्बे समय से मेला लगता आ रहा है और इस मेले के दौरान ब्रह्मलीन बाबा सीता राम जी की सेवाओं को कौन भूल सकता है जिन्होंने इलाके में आम लोगों में भाईचारक सांझ को बनाए रखा।

