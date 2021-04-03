पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:जमीन की खरीदारी में 50 लाख की ठगी के 2 आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • थाना सिटी पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर धारा 420, 506 के तहत दर्ज किया केस

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने जमीन की खरीदारी में एक व्यक्ति के साथ 50 लाख की ठगी मारने वाले 2 आरोपियों मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच अधिकारी भजन सिंह ने बताया कि उनको गगनदीप सिंह वासी बीड वाला रोड नजदीक नवा पावर हाउस कोटकपूरा ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि बीती 22 मई 2020 को रजिंदर सिंह और मनजीत सिंह वासी जंडवाला ने उससे अपनी 10 कनाल 7 मरले जमीन का सौदा 16 लाख 50 हजार रुपए एक एकड़ के हिसाब से किया था तथा इस संबंधी 50 लाख रुपए साई के तौर पर ले लिए थे और 22 अगस्त 2020 को रजिस्ट्री करवाने की तिथि निर्धारित हुई थी।

उन्होंने बताया कि 22 व 23 अगस्त को शनिवार व रविवार होने के चलते सरकारी अवकाश था, जिस कारण वह 24 अगस्त को सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय जलालाबाद पहुंचे, किंतु वह दोनों नहीं पहुंचे। इसके बाद उसके द्वारा हल्का पटवारी से रिकार्ड की जांच करवाने पर पता चला कि रजिंदर सिंह ने 16 कनाल जमीन की रजिस्ट्री सिमरजीत कौर, निर्भय सिंह, गुरभय सिंह निवासी जंडवाला और परमिंदरजीत सिंह, गज्जन सिंह वासी घल्ल खुर्द के साथ के साथ हो चुकी है।

इस प्रकार उक्त आरोपियों ने मिलीभगत करके गैरकानूनी तरीके से धोखा देने की नीयत से कर दी। जब वह गांव के गणमान्य व्यक्तियों को लेकर उक्त आरोपियों के पास गया तो वह तैश में आ गए और कहने लगे कि वह तो लोगों से ठगियां मारते हैं तथा वह उनका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकते। इस प्रकार न तो उक्त आरोपियों ने रजिस्ट्री करवाई और न ही पैसे लौटाए, जबकि उक्त आरोपियों ने उसकी रकम खुर्दबुर्द कर दी। इसकी शिकायत फाजिल्का के एसएसपी को करने पर व बाद में अप्रूवल मिलने पर पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आरोपियों पर धारा 420, 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जमीन विवाद में मारपीट कर मोबाइल छीनने के आरोप में व्यक्ति काबू
थाना बहाववाला पुलिस ने गांव धर्मपुरा निवासी एक व्यक्ति से जमीनी विवाद के चलते मारपीट कर मोबाइल फोन छीनकर ले जाने के आरोप में नामजद एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि इस मामले में अभी तीन आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार गांव धर्मपुरा निवासी प्रवीण कुमार पुत्र ओमप्रकाश ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि 30 नवंबर को वे अपने खेत में काम कर रहा था तो इसी दौरान जमीनी विवाद के चलते गांव के ही बलराम व उसके बेटे सुरिंदर कुमार, अमरदास और एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने उससे मारपीट करते हुए उसका मोबाइल फोन छीन लिया। पुलिस ने प्रवीण कुमार के बयानों पर उक्त लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर सुरिंदर कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है।

