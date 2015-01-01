पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:खाद से भरा ट्रक बीच सड़क में खड़ा करने पर लगा जाम

जलालाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी तरफ से भूसे से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को रास्ता न मिलने से लगीं कतारें

कई बार वाहन चालकों की गलती कारण सड़क पर ट्रैफिक का इतना बुरा हाल हो जाता है कि पीछे आ रहे वाहन चालकों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है।

ऐसा ही दृश्य शहर के फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर रोड पर पुराने बस अड्डे के नजदीक देखने को मिला। जब एक सड़क पर खड़े ट्रक के कारण कुछ ही समय की देरी में सड़क पर वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लग गई। खाद से भरे ट्रक चालक को दुकान का पता नहीं लग रहा था और उसने ट्रक सड़क पर लगा दिया और खुद दुकान का पता करने के लिए चला गया परंतु दूसरी तरफ पीछे से फिरोजपुर की तरफ से भूसे के साथ भरे ओवरलोड ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को आगे जाने का रास्ता नहीं मिला और उसके खड़े रहने के कारण पीछे वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लग गई। 5-10 मिनटों बाद फिर ट्रक चालक पहुंचा और उसने ट्रक स्टार्ट करके साइड पर किया। जिसके बाद रास्ता खुलने से वाहन चालक आगे जा सके।

