केस दर्ज:पटाखे चलाने से रोका तो युवक पर किया हमला, 13 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
थाना अमीरखास की पुलिस ने युवक पर कातिलाना हमला करने वाले 13 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच अधिकारी हरमीत लाल ने बताया कि गगनदीप सिंह वासी चक्क सैदोके ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि वह 14 नवंबर को दिवाली वाले दिन गांव में रिश्तेदारों के घर मिठाई देकर आ रहा था कि श्मशानघाट के सामने वाली गली में गांव का बब्बू सिंह, उसके भाई अकाश, बब्बी, सतपाल, वलैती सिंह, मान सिंह हथियार व पटाखे लेकर खड़े थे।

उनके साथ 7 अज्ञात व्यक्ति भी थे। रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे उक्त लोग पटाखों को आग लगाकर गली में फेंक रहे थे। उन्होंने एक पटाखा उसके पैरों में फेंक दिया। जब उसने उन्हें ऐसा करने से रोका तो सभी ने उसे मार देने की नीयत से हमला कर दिया।

वलैती और उसके लड़के बब्बी ने उसे पकड़ लिया और बब्बू ने राड से वार किया जो उसकी आंख पर लगा। फिर अकाश, मान सिंह और वलैती सिंह ने भी उसे हथियारों से पीटना शुरू कर दिया। उसने शोर मचाया तो उसके पिता और रमजोत सिंह, रमनदीप सिंह मौके पर आ गए। उनको देखकर हमलावर भाग गए।

गगनदीप सिंह को उसके मामा चमकौर सिंह मुक्तसर ले गए, जहां डाॅक्टरों ने उसे पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने गगनदीप सिंह के बयान के आधार पर बब्बू, आकाश, बब्बी, सतपाल, वलैती सिंह, मान सिंह वासी चक्क सैदोके और 7 अज्ञात आरोपियों पर धारा 326, 148, 149 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

