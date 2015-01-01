पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घरों में काली दिवाली:84 मनरेगा कर्मियों को प्रशासन ने दिया ‘दिवाली का तोहफा’ हक मांगने पर नौकरी से निकालने जाने का नोटिस किया जारी

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नोटिस में लिखा-जल्द काम पर वापस जाएं नहीं तो उनकी सेवाएं खत्म कर दी जाएंगी

जहां दिवाली के त्योहार पर जो कर्मचारी नौकरी कर रहे हैं, उनको गिफ्ट दिए जाते हैं वहीं जिला फाजिल्का प्रशासन की तरफ से अपने 84 मनरेगा कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का गिफ्ट उनको नौकरी से बाहर निकालने का पत्र जारी किया गया है, जिसके कारण कर्मचारियों के घरों में काली दिवाली होगी। यहां जिक्रयोग्य है कि जिला फाजिल्का के अधीन पड़ते ब्लॉक अबोहर, खुईयांसरवर, फाजिल्का, अरनीवाला और जलालाबाद के मनरेगा कर्मचारी अपनी, मांगों को लेकर पिछले 24 दिनों से कलम छोड़ हड़ताल पर हैं। इस दौरान कई बार उनकी प्रशासन के साथ मीटिंगें भी हुई हैं परन्तु हर मीटिंग बेनतीजा रही है। इस समय प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों और हलके के कांग्रेसी विधायकों और नेताओं की तरफ से भी बार-बार विश्वास दिलाया जा रहा था कि कर्मचारियों की मांगें जल्दी मान ली जाएंगी लेकिन दीवाली के मौके जहां कर्मचारी ही इंतजार कर रहे थे कि प्रशासन उनकी मांगों को मानकर उनके बनते हक देगा।

कर्मियों को नौकरी से निकाले जाने संबंधी नोटिस की कापी।
कर्मियों को नौकरी से निकाले जाने संबंधी नोटिस की कापी।

आज उस समय उनकी आशाओं को झटका देते हुए जिला फाजिल्का प्रशासन ने 84 मनरेगा कर्मचारियों को नोटिस जारी करते कहा है कि जल्द से जल्द काम पर वापस जाएं नहीं तो उनकी सेवाओं को खत्म कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें