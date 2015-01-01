पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:गोबिंद नगरी में लूट के मामले में अज्ञात लोगों पर मामला दर्ज

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक ने परिवार से वारदात की जानकारी ली

मोहल्ला गोबिंद नगरी में दुकान की बहू पर पिस्तौल तानकर वृद्ध से 2 लाख 85 हजार लूटने वाले 3 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ सिटी पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जांच अधिकारी भजन सिंह ने बताया कि दुकान जगदीश कुमार वासी गली शिव मंदिर गोबिंद नगरी ने बयान पर धारा 452, 506, 392, 34, 25, 72, 54, 59 असलहा एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज करके आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं, वीरवार को विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने जगदीश कुमार के परिवार के साथ मुलाकात की।

उन्होंने डीएसपी पलविंदर सिंह को निर्देश दिए कि वारदात करने वाले आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए कार्यवाही तेज की जाए। विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने पीड़ित पारिवारिक मेंबर जगदीश कुमार, उसके बेटे मनीष कुमार और बहु सीमा रानी से वारदात की जानकारी ली कि किस तरह घर में दाखिल हो कर लुटेरों ने लूट की।

इसके अलावा डेयरी यूनियन के प्रधान सुभाष सुखीजा, रवि मुखीजा ने वारदात की विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी। उन्होंने डीएसपी पलविंदर सिंह को मौके पर बुलाकर बातचीत की और कहा कि उक्त घटना की बारीकी से जांच की जाए और आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें