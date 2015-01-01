पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून को रद्द करने की मांग:केंद्र सरकार लोस व राज्यसभा में बहुमत का नाजायज फायदा उठा रही है : आवला

जलालाबादएक घंटा पहले
कृषि कानून को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर 1 अक्टूबर से पंजाब की अलग-अलग किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा रोष प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है परन्तु इसके बावजूद केंद्र सरकार किसानों की मांगों का पक्ष पूर्ण करने बजाय अपना कृषि कानून पढ़ाने में लगी है।

ये विचार हलका विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने किसानी संघर्ष के चलते केंद्र सरकार को चेताते हुए प्रकट किए। विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किसानी संघर्ष के चलते जत्थेबंदियों को दो बार दिल्ली बुलाया जा चुका है परन्तु अभी तक मीटिंगें बेनतीजा निकलीं हैं और मजबूरन अब किसानों ने 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में संघर्ष के लिए रुख किया है।

विधायक आवला ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार अपने लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में बहुमत का नाजायज फायदा उठा रही है और ऐसे कानून ला रही है जो लोग हित में नहीं हैं।

