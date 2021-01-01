पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलालाबाद में हिंसा:कांग्रेसियों व अकालियों ने एक-दूसरे पर लगाए आरोप, शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने दिया धरना

जलालाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • आवला ने उत्तरप्रदेश से गुंडे मंगवाए थे : सुखबीर बादल
  • सुखबीर सिंह बादल गुंडों की फौज लेकर पहुंचे थे: घुबाया

जलालाबाद में नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर शिअद के उम्मीदवार नामांकन पत्र भरने जा रहे थे उनके साथ पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल भी वहां पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान पहले वहां मौजूद अकाली वर्करों व कांग्रेसी वर्करों के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई और इसी दौरान कुछ लोगों ने सुखबीर बादल की गाड़ी पर हमला कर दिया। इस झगड़े में सुखबीर बादल सही सलामत है। इसके बाद शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने शहीद ऊधम सिंह चौक

पर अकाली वर्करों तथा सांसद अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल पर कातिलाना हमले के लिए कांग्रेस की मदद करने वाले पुलिस अधिकारियों व रमिंदर आवला के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया। वर्करों ने जलालाबाद नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए अकाली उम्मीदवारों को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने से रोक रही कांग्रेस पार्टी की कथित गुंडागर्दी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

सुखबीर बादल ने कहा कि जलालाबाद में अकाली वर्करों को डराने के लिए आवला ने उत्तरप्रदेश से गुंडे मंगवाए थे। आज भी हत्या का प्रयास करने के बावजूद अकाली कार्यकर्ता दमन के खिलाफ खड़े रहे तथा गुंडों को वहां से भगा दिया। मैं भी एसडीएम के कार्यालय परिसर में तब तक रहा जब तक हमारे प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल नहीं कर दिए।

सुखबीर एक रात पहले से ही झगड़े की तैयारी कर यहां पहुंचे : जीरा -घटनाक्रम के बाद विधायक कुलबीर सिंह जीरा, फाजिल्का के विधायक दविंदर घुबाया, गुरुहरसहाय से खेल मंत्री के बेटे रघुमीत सिंह सोढी, कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष रंजम कामरा ने साझे तौर पर मीडिया से बातचीत करते कहा कि एक तरफ जहां दिल्ली में सैशन चल रहा है और पंजाब के सांसद अपनी आवाज किसानी के हकों के लिए बुलंद कर रहे हैं। लेकिन सुखबीर सिंह बादल रात को चलकर बादल गांव पहुंचता है। और सुबह गुंडों की फौज लेकर जलालाबाद के तहसील कांप्लेक्स में पहुंच जाता है और इनके पास पूरी तरह हथियार, लाठियां, कृपाने, दस्तों के अलावा ट्रॉलियों में ईंटें रोड़े और पत्थर मौजूद थे। जबकि रमिंदर आवला अपने प्रत्याशियों के शांतिपूर्वक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाने आए थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि जलालाबाद में अरनीवाला नगर पंचायत के कल सोमवार को अकाली दल के उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र शांतिपूर्वक भरे गए हैं लेकिन आज सुखबीर बादल ने आज खुद यहां आकर माहौल खराब किया। जो अकाली दल के वर्करों को गोलियां लगीं वह सुखबीर सिंह बादल के गुंडों की तरफ से ही चलाईं गई थीं। आज मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब द्वारा सर्व पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई गई है परन्तु सुखबीर सिंह बादल एक नगर कौंसिल के चुनाव को लेकर अपने गुंडों को लेकर पहुंच जाते हैं। इस से साफ है कि इनको किसानी मुद्दों के साथ कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

पहले से ही सावधान थे अकाली- यहां तहसील कांप्लेक्स में सोमवार को कथित तौर पर कांग्रेस समर्थित लोगों ने आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ झड़प की थी और उनकी नामांकन पत्र संबंधी फाइलें फाड़ दी थीं। इस घटना के बाद शिरोमणि अकाली दल के नेता-कार्यकर्ता पहले से ही सावधान थे। सोमवार की तनावपूर्ण स्थिति को देखते हुए अकाली वर्करों ने अपनी पार्टी के प्रधान और सांसद सुखबीर सिंह बादल को बुलाकर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की योजना बनाई थी। मंगलवार तहसील कांप्लेक्स में नामांकन करने पहुंचे तो जहां उनका टकराव कांग्रेसियों से हुआ। जलालाबाद का पुराना इतिहास रहा है कि यहां पर पहले भी इस प्रकार की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। जिले में हर जगह चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक रहते हैं, लेकिन जलालाबाद में 15 वर्ष पहले परंपरा शुरू हुई थी, जो आज भी जारी है। सुखबीर बादल फिरोजपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सांसद हैं। इसी लोक हलके के अंतर्गत जलालाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेसी रमिंदर आवला विधायक हैं।

