पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान की मौत:धरने में शामिल किसान की हृदय गति रुकने से मौत

जलालाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नोटिस में लिखा-जल्द काम पर वापस जाएं नहीं तो उनकी सेवाएं खत्म कर दी जाएंगी

कृषि कानून के खिलाफ माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर 44 दिनों से जारी रोष धरने में शामिल 60 वर्षीय किसान की शुक्रवार को सायं काल हृदय गति रुकने से मौत हो गई।

उधर किसान की मौत के बाद परिवारजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार न करके किसान जत्थेबंदियों के साथ मिलकर माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर रोष धरना देना शुरू कर दिया और समाचार लिखे जाने तक रोष धरना जारी था। जानकारी अनुसार फिरोजपुर रोड पर माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों द्वारा दिए जा रहे धरने में गांव माहमूजोईया का किसान बलदेव राज पुत्र गुरदास राम (60) की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई जिसके बाद उसे जलालाबाद के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया लेकिन देर सायं किसान बलदेव राज की मौत हो गई। उधर किसान नेताओं ने मृत्क किसान के शव को टोल प्लाजा समीप रख कर रोष धरना देना शुरू कर दिया। किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि जितनी देर सरकार या प्रशासन मृत्क परिवारजनों की सहायता के लिए कोई घोषणा नहीं करता तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा और अंतिम संस्कार नहीं किया जाएगा।

इससे पहले धरने को संबोधित करते जिला वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष गुरविंदर सिंह मन्नेवाला, जिला उपाध्यक्ष सतनाम सिंह भोडीपुर, जिला आगू पिप्पल घांगा, जोगा सिंह भोडीपुर, शेर सिंह चक्क सैदोके, जज सिंह, काबल सिंह घागा ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने किसानों के विरोध के बावजूद भी कृषि विरोधी कानून बना दिए हैं और पंजाब में माल गाड़ियों को न भेज कर जरूरी वस्तुओं की सप्लाई बंद करके लोगों पर धक्केशाही कर कानून लागू करवाना चाहती है। उन्होंने किसानों, मजदूरों तथा किरती लोगों को कहा कि वे सरकार के इस जबर के विरुद्ध सामना करने के लिए अवश्यक वस्तुओं के लिए बदले प्रबंधों का सहारा लिया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि 26-27 नवंबर को किसानों द्वारा दिल्ली जाने की तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं। इस दौरान अन्यों के अलावा पाला बट्टी जीवां अराई, कश्मीर लाल माहमूजोईया, अंग्रेज सिंह, बिशंभर सिंह, बूड़ सिंह टिल्लू, विजय कुमार, बलदेव कुमार, बलदेव बट्टी, जगदीश तिरपाल के, सुदर्शन सुल्ला, पम्मा सुल्ला, राज कुमार, महिंदर पाल ने भी संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें