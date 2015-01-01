पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान:आधुनिक खेती यंत्रों के प्रयोग से पराली का निपटारा कर रहा है किसान सरबजीत सिंह

जलालाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिला फाजिल्का की तहसील जलालाबाद अधीन पड़ते गांव रत्ता खेड़ा का निवासी सरबजीत सिंह पिछले कई सालों से खेती कर रहा है। साल 2018 से पहले रुझान के अनुसार किसान सरबजीत सिंह भी धान की पराली और गेहूं की नाड़ को आग लगाता था।

परन्तु पिछले 2 सालों से किसान ने अपनी सोच को बदलते पराली को आग लगाने से गुरेज करते इसकी सांभ-संभाल की तरफ ध्यान देना शुरू कर दिया। प्रगतिशील किसान सरबजीत सिंह के पास अपनी 50 एकड़ जमीन है जिसमें वह 20 एकड़ में नरमे की खेती करता है और बाकी 30 एकड़ जमीन में रिवायती फसलें गेहूं और धान की खेती करता है। किसान बताता है कि पराली को आग न लगाने का मन उसने खेतीबाड़ी विभाग द्वारा लगाए जाते जागरूकता कैंपों से प्रभावित हो कर बनाया था। किसान ने बताया कि कृषि विभाग द्वारा सब्सिडी पर मुहैया करवाए जाते आधुनिक कृषि यंत्रों के द्वारा पराली को बिना आग लगाए फसलों की बिजाई की जाए तो फसल का झाड़ तो अधिक प्राप्त होता ही है बल्कि जमीन की उपजाऊ शक्ति भी बनी रहती है।

