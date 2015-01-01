पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:किसान अपने हकों पर डाका पड़ता नहीं देखना चाहते इंसानियत के नाते रद्द होने चाहिए कृषि कानून : आवला

जलालाबाद2 दिन पहले
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली के बार्डर पर डटे किसानों का संघर्ष किसी सजदे से कम नहीं है । टिकरी बार्डर पर पंजाबियों के जोश को देख कर लगता है कि जैसे पंजाबियत एकजुट हो कर अपने हकों के लिए खड़ी हो गई हो। विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने दिल्ली के टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर किसान संघर्ष का हिस्सा बनने के बाद वहां के अनुभव को मीडिया के जरिए साझा किया।

विधायक आवला ने कहा कि दिसंबर की ठंड में लोग दरवाजे बंद करके, हीटर लगाकर सो जाते हैं मगर दूसरी तरफ यह संघर्ष यादगारी है। बच्चे, महिलाएं, बुजुर्ग मौसम की परवाह किए बिना अपने हकों के लिए डटे हुए हैं। ऐसा विशाल संघर्ष देखते हुए हजारों परिवारों की भावना की कद्र करते हुए देश की सरकार को इंसानियत के नाते ही कानून रद्द कर देना चाहिए। विधायक ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार लगातार किसानों को कृषि कानून समझा रही है जबकि किसान चाहते हैं यह कानून रद्द हों क्योंकि यह कानून पास होने से उनके हकों पर डाका पड़ेगा और वह अपने हकों पर डाका पड़ता नहीं देखना चाहते। उन्होंने युवा पीढ़ी को कहा कि ऐसा कानून बनाने वालों को पंजाब का संदेश पहुंचाओ कि किसान सिर्फ खेत तक सीमित नहीं बल्कि उनके बच्चे पढ़ लिख गए हैं विदेशों तक अपना नाम बना चुके हैं और उनके साथ खड़े हैं।

