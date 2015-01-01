पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:अरनीवाला के गांवों में विकास कार्यों के नींव पत्थर रखे

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
हलका विधायक रमिंदर आवला द्वारा मंगलवार को अरनीवाला के साथ संबंधित आधा दर्जन से अधिक गांवों का दौरा करते हुए लाखों रुपए की लागत से जहां विकास कार्यों को हरी झंडी दी वहीं मुकम्मल हुए विकास कार्यों के उद्घाटन भी किए। इस दौरान गांव अलियाना में जिम का नींव पत्थर, आंगनबाड़ी की नई बिल्डिंग और सोलर लाइटों का उद्घाटन, घटियावाली जट्टां में पार्क का उद्घाटन और जिम का नींव पत्थर रखा, अरनीवाला में अलग-अलग वार्डों 2,4,5,6 और 11 में गलियों का नींव पत्थर, ढाणी विशाखा सिंह और ढाणी चंडीगढ़ में गली नालियों का नींव पत्थर, जंड वाला भीमे शाह में कम्यूनिटी हाल का नींव पत्थर, पाका में इंटरलॉक सड़क का नींव पत्थर, पक्के खाले बनाने का उद्घाटन, कुहाडिय़ांवाली में स्टेडियम का नींव पत्थर, कंध वाला हाजर खां के सरकारी स्कूल में पार्क और गांव की पक्की गलियों का उद्घाटन किया गया। इस मौके उन के साथ बीसी कमीशन पंजाब के वाइस चेयरमैन सुखविन्दर सिंह काका कम्बोज, हरकंवल इस्लाम वाला चेयरमैन, रमेश आवला, लिंकन मल्होत्रा, यूथ के जिला प्रधान और स्पोक्समैन रूबी गिल, सरपंच रत्न सिंह, मैंबर पूरन सिंह, निहाल कौर, मेंबर सुमित्रा बाई, मेंबर गुरजीत सिंह, मेंबर स्वर्ण सिंह, सरपंच जसदीप सिंह ढिल्लों, सिकंदर बत्रा, बलजिंद्र सिंह भट्टी, परमिंद्र सिंह, सरपंच भीम सिंह, जसविन्द्र सिंह, गुरविन्द्र सिंह, सरपंच करनजीत सिंह, सरपंच साहिब सिंह गिल मौजूद थे।

