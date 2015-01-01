पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता:इकजोत कौर की एमबीबीएस पढ़ाई के खर्च का बीड़ा विधायक आवला ने उठाया

जलालाबादएक घंटा पहले
हलका रमिंदर आवला अकसर ही जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता के लिए जाने जाते हैं वहीं जब शिक्षा की बात आती है तो विधायक और भी दिल खोल कर दान और सहायता करते हैं। इसी तरह रविवार को विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने जलालाबाद के गुरुद्वारा गुरु सिंह सभा के साथ संबंधित सेवक गोल्डी की लड़की इकजोत कौर के एमबीबीएस में दाखिला मिलने उपरांत जहां 21 हजार रुपए की नकद राशि लड़की को सौंपी वहीं एमबीबीएस का पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्च का भी बीड़ा विधायक रमिंदर आवला ने उठाया।

इस मौके पर उनके साथ नीला मदान, जोनी आवला, सोनू दरगन, डिम्पल कमरा मौजूद थे। सबसे पहले लड़की के पिता ने जहां विधायक रमिंदर आवला का धन्यवाद किया वहीं उन के इस प्रयास संबंधी कहा कि ऐसा पहली बार देखने को मिला है कि इलाके में बतौर विधायक निजी तौर पर पैसा खर्च कर लड़कियों की पढ़ाई के लिए सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

