रोष प्रदर्शन:मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन ने मांगों को लेकर जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ बाजारों में किया रोष प्रदर्शन

जलालाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन जिला फाजिल्का ने कई दिनों से मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए किए जा रहे संघर्ष को सफलता मिलती नजर नहीं आ रही। डीसी और एडीसी (विकास) फाजिल्का के कथित अड़ियल रवैये से तंग आकर यूनियन ने संघर्ष ओर तेज कर दिया है।

प्रांतीय महासचिव अमृतपाल सिंह और जिला प्रधान सन्नी कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी मांगें बिल्कुल जायज हैं मृतक कर्मचारियों के वारिस को मनरेगा में ही नौकरी देने, सालाना इंक्रीमेंट लाने के नोटिफिकेशन मुख्य दफ्तर मोहाली द्वारा जिला प्रोग्राम अधिकारियों को भेजे हुए हैं, जिनकी कापियां यूनियन ने पेश की हैं। उन्हें नोटीफिकेशन को न मानकर, जान बूझ कर जिला प्रशासन कर्मचारियों का शोषण करने पर उतरा हुआ है और जान बूझ कर टकराव की स्थिति पैदा करनी चाहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि वह जिले के विधायकों और कांग्रेस प्रधान को मिलकर कई बार इस मसले का हल करने की अपील कर चुके हैं। कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने भी उनकी मांगों को तो बिल्कुल जायज माना है परन्तु हल करना जरूरी नहीं समझा।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनके दो साथियों को बिना किसी कसूर से नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया है। पहले भी यूनियन ने संघर्ष कर कई साथियों को बहाल करवाया था अब फिर जिला प्रशासन कर्मचारियों का भविष्य रोलने पर तुला हुआ है। इस धक्केशाही के विरोध में आज पहले किए एलान मुताबिक जलालाबाद शहर में गांवों की सहयोगी कर्मचारी, मजदूर और किसान जत्थेबंदियों को साथ लेकर एक जबरदस्त रोष मार्च किया गया। इस मौके पर धरने को आशा वर्कर यूनियन, सीनियर उप प्रधान दुर्गो बाई पंजाब, नीलम रानी, सतपाल सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, जगसीर सिंह, आशीष लूना, मोहित ग्रोवर, गौरव सचदेवा, विपन कुमार, बलदेव सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार, संजीव कुमार, भूपिंद्र कौर इन्द्रप्रीत कौर, दलीप, सुरिन्द्र कुमार आदि धरने में शामिल हुए।

