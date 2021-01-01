पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा होने के मामले लंबित, लोग परेशान

जलालाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रॉपर्टी डीलर एसोसिएशन का शिष्टमंडल नगर कार्यकारी अधिकारी से मिला
  • एनओसी से संबंधित रसीद के लटकते मामलों को हल करवाने की मांग की

पिछले समय के दौरान गैरकानूनी कॉलोनियों को मान्यता देने के लिए सरकार की तरफ से एनओसी की प्रक्रिया लागू की गई थी। जिसके अंतर्गत प्रॉपर्टी पर टैक्स अदा करके पुडा द्वारा एनओसी जारी की जाती थी। परन्तु पिछले करीब 3 महीनों से एनओसी के मामले जहां बीच लटके पड़े हैं वहीं नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के चलते टैक्स जमा करने वाले कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी कहीं ओर लगने से प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद बेच करने वाले डीलरों और आम लोगों को एनओसी को लेकर भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

इसी के चलते प्रॉपर्टी डीलर एसोसिएशन का एक शिष्टमंडल नगर कार्यकारी अधिकारी पूनम भटनागर को मिला। इस दौरान रमन नरूला, स्वीटा मदान, तोता वाट्स, राजन सिडाना, गौरव कमरा, प्रिंस धवन, राजीव मानकटाला, अश्वनी काठपाल, सुरिन्द्र परूथी, मनीष, काला धवन, हरप्रीत धमीजा व अन्य प्रॉपर्टी के कारोबार के साथ जुड़े डीलर व सलाहकार मौजूद थे।

इस दौरान प्रॉपर्टी डीलरों ने नगर कार्यकारी अधिकारी को बताया कि पिछले कुछ महीनों से एनओसी की प्रक्रिया में काफी मुश्किलें आ रही हैं हालांकि इस संबंधी बनती रसीद भी कटवा ली जाती है परन्तु संबंधित प्लाट के लिए एनओसी आने पर काफी समय लगता है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रॉपर्टी के लिए एनओसी के लिए टैक्स जमा करने के लिए हंसराज नामक कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगी हुई है परन्तु नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के चलते उनकी ड्यूटी कहीं और लगाई जा चुकी है। इस कारण टैक्स जमा करने का काम बंद पड़ा है। उनकी मांग है कि टैक्स जमा करने के लिए ओर कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगाई जाए ताकि एनओसी को लेकर टैक्स जमा करने में कोई परेशानी न हो। उधर इस समस्या को सुनने के बाद नगर कार्यकारी अधिकारी पूनम भटनागर ने कहा कि उक्त समस्या के हल के लिए जल्द ही कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी और उसकी तरफ से टैक्स जमा करके रसीद काटी जाएगी।

