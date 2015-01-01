पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम ने सुबह 9 बजे विभिन्न दफ्तरों में की चेकिंग:एसडीएम ने की औचक चेकिंग, एसडीओ, जेई और वेटनरी इंस्पेक्टर मिले गैरहाजिर

जलालाबादएक घंटा पहले
उपमंडल मजिस्ट्रेट सूबा सिंह पीसीएस ने आज सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर 9.15 बजे विभिन्न दफ्तरों की चेकिंग की। चेकिंग के दौरान स्टाफ की हाजिरी भी चेक की गई। जिसमें पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग की चेकिंग में एसडीओ ज्ञान चंद और जेई मक्खन सिंह गैरहाजिर रहे। इसी तरह पशु डिस्पेंसरी की चेकिंग में हरजीत सिंह वेटनरी इंस्पेक्टर गैरहाजिर पाए गए। एसडीएम ने बताया कि इन अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के लिए इन विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों और डीसी, फाजिल्का को लिखित भेज दिया गया है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने समूचे विभागों के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को हिदायत दी कि दफ्तरी समय दौरान अपनी हाजिरी को यकीनी बनाने और आम पब्लिक के मसलों को पहल के आधार पर हल करें। उन्होंने कहा कि लापरवाही करने वालों विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

