हादसा:ट्राले की साइड लगने से स्विफ्ट क्षतिग्रस्त

जलालाबाद3 घंटे पहले
शहर के पुराने बस अड्डे के नजदीक आज बाद दोपहर उस समय एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया जब एक ट्राले की साईड लगने से स्विफ्ट कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई परन्तु हादसे में कार सवार परिवार बाल-बाल बच गया।

जानकारी अनुसार मनदीप सिंह निवासी नूरशाह फाजिल्का से अपनी कार पीबी -वी -9130 पर सवार हो कर महिलाओं व बच्चे सहित फिरोजपुर की ओर जा रहा था कि शहर के पुराने बस अड्डे के नजदीक बाद दोपहर करीब 2 बजे फाजिल्का द्वारा ही आ रहे ट्राला नंबर -पीबी -वी -1011 के साथ कार साईड लग गई। इस घटना में कार कुछ दूरी तक के साथ घसीटती गई और कुछ दूरी बाद ट्राला रुकने पर कार सवार लोगों को दूसरी बारी के द्वारा बाहर निकाला गया और इस हादसे में कार सवार बाल -बाल बच गए परन्तु हादसे में कार का काफी नुकसान हो गया।

