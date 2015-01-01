पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान:स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में आगे आने के लिए जलालाबाद में टीमों का किया गठन

साफ-सफाई की महत्ता को देखते हुए पूरे देश में स्वच्छ भारत अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत फाजिल्का जिले के उपमंडल जलालाबाद में भी नगर कौंसिल द्वारा जोरों -शोरों के साथ गतिविधियों आरंभ की जा रही हैं।

जलालाबाद में डीएम सूबा सिंह के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार नगर कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी नरिन्दर कुमार द्वारा स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में आगे आने के लिए कार्रवाई करते टीमों का गठन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की दिख को सुधारने और गंदगी मुक्त बनाने के लिए टीमों का अहम रोल होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि टीमों में विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है। इससे संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा तनदेही के साथ इस अभियान के अंतर्गत काम मुकम्मल किया जा सकें। नगर कौंसिल जलालाबाद के सैनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर जगदीप अरोड़ा ने बताया कि गठित की गई टीमों द्वारा अलग-अलग एरिया के स्कूलों, मोहल्लों, एसोसिएशन, सरकारी संस्थान, अस्पतालों आदि की चेकिंग की गई।

इस चेकिंग के अंतर्गत कमरे, वाशरूम पुस्तकालय, कम्पोस्ट आदि की चेकिंग की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि टीमों द्वारा जांच के दौरान कमरों की सफाई की तरफ पूरा ध्यान दिया गया, खास कर यह जांच की गई कि वाशरूम साफ हैं या नहीं, कूड़े का निपटारा सही ढंग से हो रहा है या नहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि चेकिंग दौरान पाई खामियों संबंधी टीमों द्वारा स्कूलों और सरकारी संस्थानों के मुखियों को अवगत करवाया गया जिससे और बेहतर तरीके से सफाई हो सके और बीमारियों से निजात मिल सके।

