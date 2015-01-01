पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सडक हादसा:टूरिस्ट बस बेकाबू होकर डिवाइडरों से टकरा कर पलटी, बड़ा हादसा टला

जलालाबाद2 दिन पहले
फिरोजपुर रोड पर एक निजी स्कूल के पास बुधवार सुबह एक टूरिस्ट बस बेकाबू हो कर डिवाइडरों से टकरा कर पलट गई। हालांकि खुशकिस्मती यह रही कि इस हादसे में कोई जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ परन्तु बस का काफी नुकसान हो गया।

टूरिस्ट बस पठानकोट से बीकानेर जा रही थी जिसमें करीब 25 सवारियां थीं। सुबह करीब 1.30 बजे सेक्रेड हार्ड स्कूल के नजदीक बस डिवाइडरों को चीरती हुई करीब 50 मीटर तक आगे चली गई और बाद में पलट गई। इस घटना के बाद अंदर सवारियों ने चीख पुकार करनी शुरू कर दी गई और आसपास के लोगों की मदद से सवारियों को बाहर निकाला गया।

इसके बाद थाना अमीर खास की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और उन्होंने बस के बेकाबू होने के कारणों को लेकर चालक को एक बार हिरासत में ले लिया। उधर दूसरी तरफ सुबह करीब 7 बजे टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारियों द्वारा क्रेन की मदद से बस को सीधा करवाने का काम शुरू किया गया और सवारियों को किसी अन्य वाहन के द्वारा अपनी अपने स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया।

