अपील:अमारत-ए-शरिया ने प्रदेश के मुस्लिमों को फ्रांस के उत्पादों का बायकाॅट करने की अपील की

मालेरकोटला2 घंटे पहले
यफ्रांस में इस्लाम के आखिरी पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब के कार्टून संबंधी चल रहे विवाद को लेकर हजरत मुफ्ती मोहम्मद खलील कास्मी मुफ्ती-ए-आजम पंजाब की अगुआई में अमारत-ए-शरिया की ओर से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की गई। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि पूरी दुनिया में रहने वाले मुसलमान अपनी जान से ज्यादा मोहब्बत मोहम्मद साहब को करते हैं और पूरा संसार इससे पूरी तरह वाकिफ है। इसलिए मोहम्मद साहब की शान में गुस्ताखी हरगिज बर्दाशत नहीं होगी।

इस मौके पर सचिव हजरत मोलाना मुजतबा यजदानी ने कहा कि फ्रांस में एक अध्यापक द्वारा मोहम्मद साहब का कार्टून बनाकर उसे तरह के कार्टून छात्रों को भी बनाने के लिए कहना पागलपन की निशानी है। जिस कारण दुनिया के हर मुस्लमान में गुस्से की लहर है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस्लाम धर्म मोहम्मद साहब की बेइज्जती करने की आज्ञा देता और न ही किसी भी धर्म की बेइज्जती करने की ।

परंतु अफसोस की बात है कि पिछले कुछ वर्षों से ऐसी वारदातें सामने आ रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी घटना पूरी दुनिया के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है। जिससे अमन-शांति को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि यूएनओ शब्दों के प्रकटावे के लिए आजादी के साथ-साथ कुछ सीमा तय करे। इस सिलसिले में आवाज उठाई जाए और फ्रांस सरकार के पास रोष का प्रकटावा किया जाए।

उन्होंने पंजाब के समूह मुस्लिमों को अपील की कि फ्रांस के समूह उत्पादों का बायकाॅट किया जाए। मौके पर हजरत मोलाना मुफ्ती नजीर अहमद कास्मी, हजरज मोलाना मुफ्ती कम उद दीन कास्मी, हजरत मोलाना मुफ्ती मोहम्मद युसूफ कासमी, कारी अहतशाम उद दीन, मोहम्मद आरिफ, हाजी मोहम्मद अख्तर, अबदुल गफार आदि उपस्थित थे।

