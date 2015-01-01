पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग शहर के तीन स्कैन सेंटरों पर देगा सेवाएं:मालेरकोटला में गर्भवती महिलाओं को मिलेगी मुफ्त स्कैन की सुविधा

मालेरकोटलाएक घंटा पहले
मालेरकोटला में सेहत विभाग की ओर से शहर के तीन स्कैन सेंटरों पर गर्भवती महिलाओं का मुफ्त स्कैन करवाने की सुविधा शुरू किए जाने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने आभार प्रगट किया है। इस मौके भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के राज्य उपप्रधान जाहिद पीर, मंडल-2 के प्रधान दविंदर सिंगला बोबी ने कहा कि पिछले लंबे समय से अस्पताल में गर्भवती महिलाओं को स्कैन की सुविधा न मिलने के कारण परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था।

जिस कारण उन्होंने मालेरकोटला पहुंचे सेहत विभाग के डायरेक्टर को समस्या से अवगत करवाया था। जिसके चलते अब शहर के वीनस स्कैन सेंटर, रैंडीनैस स्कैन सेंटर और एडवांस डायग्नोस्टिक स्कैन सेंटर पर एक दिन में 15 गर्भवती महिलाओं का मुफ्त स्कैन करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। जिससे गरीब लोगों को काफी सुविधा मिलेगी। भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की महासचिव सरोज शर्मा, महिला सशक्तिकरण पंजाब की को इंचार्ज रीना जोशी, डिंपल ने कहा कि गर्भवती महिला को बच्चे के जन्म तक तीन स्कैन करवाने पड़ते है। जिनके रेट अलग अलग होते है अब मुफ्त स्कैन की सुविधा मिलने के कारण जरूरतमंदों को काफी मदद मिलेगी। मौके पर संजय वोहरा, राज कुमार काला, अमित मटकन, नदीम खां, विजय धीमान आदि उपस्थित थे।

