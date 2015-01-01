पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एसडीएम ने माल विभाग के अधिकारियों को लंवित मामले निपटाने की दी हिदायत

मालेरकोटला6 घंटे पहले
  • मालेरकोटला और अहमदगढ़ सब डिवीजन के सर्कल रेवेन्यू अफसरों के साथ बैठक

एसडीएम विक्रमजीत सिंह पांथे की ओर से मालेरकोटला और अहमदगढ़ सब डिवीजन के सर्कल रेवन्यू अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की गई। बैठक दौरान एसडीएम पांथे ने माल अधिकारियों को हिदायत दी कि पेडिंग पडे इंतकालो का निपटारा तय समय सीमा में करना यकीनी बनाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि 47 ए और सरफेसी एक्ट के केसो के अलावा इंतकाल की पेडेंसी, एटीआर और ई सेवा की पेडेंसी को पहल के आधार पर खत्म किया जाए। माल अफसर अफने अधीन पड़ते सेवा केन्द्र का दौरा करें और यह यकीनी बनाया जाए कि सेवा केन्द्र में सरकारी सेवाओं की रेट लिस्ट और विभिन्न फाइलों के साथ लगने वाले दस्तावेजों भी लिस्ट

लगाई जाए। ताकि सेवा केन्द्र आने वाले लोगों को परेशानी न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि माल अधिकारी यकीनी बनाए कि दफ्तर में आने वाले हर व्यक्ति के साथ आदर के साथ पेश आया जाए और हर व्यक्ति का काम बिना किसी सिफारिश पहल के आधार पर किया जाए। मौके पर तहसीलदार बादलदीन, नायब तहसीलदार दर्शन सिंह, नायब तहसीलदार रमन कुमार, सुपरिंटेंडेंट बलबीर सिंह, सीनियर सहायक धर्म सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

