मालेरकोटला में गोवंश के अवशेष मिलने का मामला:गो हत्या की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वालों के खिलाफ होगी सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई

मालेरकोटलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब गो सेवा कमीशन के चेयरमैन सचिन शर्मा ने घटनास्थल का किया दौरा, बोले-

पंजाब गो सेवा कमिशन के चेयरमैन सचिन शर्मा की ओर से मालेरकोटला में रायकोट रोड पर गौवंश के अवशेष मिलने वाले स्थान का दौरा कर जायजा लिया गया। इस दौरान सचिन शर्मा ने कहा कि गौधन की बेअदबी और गो हत्या की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले समाजविरोधी तत्वों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। मालेरकोटला में हुई घटना के आरोपियों को जल्द सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाया जाएगा। सचिन शर्मा ने कहा कि समाज में मतभेद फैलाने के मकसद से बेसहारा गौवंश की हत्या को अंजाम देने वाले समाजविरोधी तत्वों को सख्त सजा दिलवाने के लिए कमीशन सिफारिश करेगा, ताकि भविष्य में कोई भी ऐसी घटना को अंजाम न दे सके। उन्होंने कहा कि गो हत्या के मामले में 10 साल की सजा हो सकती है, जिसमें और बढ़ाेतरी करने के लिए सरकार को तजवीज भेजी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी घटनाओं से जहां लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचती है, वहीं भाईचारा भी खराब होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कमीशन द्वारा राज्य में पहले ही गोधन के रख रखाव के लिए हरा चारा, तूड़ी, साफ पानी, चिकित्सा और गोधन सेहत भलाई कैंपों को लेकर कार्यशील है। इस मौके पर एसडीएम मालेरकोटला विक्रमजीत सिंह पांथे, डीएसपी पवनजीत सिंह, डॉ. एचएस सेखों आदि उपस्थित थे।

खेतों में कुएं से मिले थे गोवंश के अवशेषों से भरे 22 थैले
मालेरकोटला में रायकोट रोड पर खेतों में बने कुएं से गोवंश के अवशेषों से भरे 22 थैलों को बाहर निकाला गया था, जिस कारण हिंदू संगठनों में रोष फैल गया था। पुलिस ने मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करके उसके खिलाफ धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने और नफरत फैलाने समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया था। हालांकि हिंदू संगठन मांग कर रहे हैं कि मामले में हत्या की धारा के तहत केस दर्ज किया जाए।

