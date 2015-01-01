पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लावारिस कैंटर में मिले पशु:खड़े कैंटर से 11 जिंदा व दो मरे पशु मिले, गाड़ी पर लगे हैं 2 नंबर

मलोटएक घंटा पहले
  • अबुल खुराना गांव में दो दिनों से लावारिस खड़ा था कैंटर, डाला तिरपाल से ढंका था
  • पशुओं में 9 बैल और 4 गाएं हैं, पुलिस ने सबको गोशाला भेजा

मलोट पुलिस को लावारिस हालत में खड़ा पशुओं से भरा कैंटर मिला। पुलिस ने कैंटर को कब्जे में लेकर पशुओं को गौशाला भेज दिया। कैंटर में 13 पशु थे जिनमें 9 बैल व चार गाएं थीं। कैंटर में पशुओं की संख्या ज्यादा हाेने के कारण दाे बैलाें की दम घुटने से माैत हाे गई। मृतक पशुओँ काे गांववासियों की मदद से दफना दिया गया। जानकारी देते हुए अबुल खुराना वासी पवन नंबरदार ने बताया कि कई दिनाें से गांव के बाहर संदिग्ध अवस्था में एक कैंटर खड़ा था जिसके ऊपर तिरपाल पड़ा था।

ऐसे लगता था कि कैंटर में कोई ओर माल आदि भरा हो। परंतु जब दो दिन तक कैंटर के पास कोई भी व्यक्ति नहीं आया तो थाना सिटी मलोट पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी गई। थाना इंचार्ज हरजीत सिंह मान ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कैंटर कब्जे में लेकर पशुओं को कैंटर से उतारकर देखा कि 13 पशुओं में चार गाय और नाै बैल थे जिनमें 2 बैलाें की दम घुटने से माैत हाे गई थी। पुलिस ने गांव वासियों की मदद के साथ पशुओं को चारा व पानी आदि मुहैया करवाया व बाद में उनको सुरक्षित गौशाला भेज दिया गया जहां उनकी देखभाल की जाएगी।

दम घुटने से दो की हुई मौत

छाेटे से कैंटर में 13 पशुओं काे भरे थे आवाज बाहर न जाए इसके लिए सभी के मुंह बांधकर रखे थे। शहर से 7 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर आबादी के बाहर खड़ा किया हुआ था ताकि किसी को भी पता न चल सके। पुलिस को सूचना देने वाले पवन नंबरदार ने बताया कि कैंटर की डाला को खड़काकर देखा ऐसे लगता था जैसे किसी और सामान से भरा हो परंतु जब उन्होंने तरपाल हटाकर देखा तो उसमें पशु होने की जानकारी मिली।

कैंटर की नंबर प्लेट जाली है या सही, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

कैंटर पर दो नंबर लिखे पाए गए एक हरियाणा का था जबकि दूसरा नंबर उत्तर प्रदेश का है। कैंटर के एक हिस्से पर एचआर के आगे नंबर मिटे हुए थे जबकि नई नंबर प्लेट पर नंबर यूपी 12 बी टी 1034 लिखा हुआ था। पुलिस यह भी जांच रही है। थाना मुखी हरजीत सिंह मान ने बताया कि पशुओं को गौशाला में पहुंचा दिया है।

