धान की वैरायटी:बीज विक्रेता पर लगाया खराब बीज देने का आराेप, किसान शिकायत करने गया ताे दुकानदार ने शुरू कर दी लड़ाई

मलोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 122 वैरायटी के धान को पकने में लगते हैं 130-140 दिन, बीज विक्रेता ने जो बीज दिए उसको पकने में लग रहे 150 दिन

सब डिवीजन मलोट के गांव रथड़िया के एक किसान ने शहर के गुड़ बाजार में स्थित सीड्स विक्रेता पर धान का बीज गलत देने का कथित आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जब दुकानदार के पास बीज सही न होने की शिकायत की तो दुकानदार ने उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया। जबकि दुकान मालिक ने किसान द्वारा लगाए जा रहे आरोपों को गलत बताकर खुद किसान द्वारा ही उनकी शॉप पर आकर आवा तावा बोलने के आरोप लगाकर बीज सही होने की बात कही।

जानकारी के अनुसार गांव रथड़िया के किसान रेशम सिंह पुत्र दर्शन सिंह ने बताया कि उसने अपनी 6 किले जमीन के लिए धान की बिजाई के लिए 122 वैरायटी के धान का बीज मलोट के गुड़ बाजार में नेशनल बीज स्टोर से 15 मई 2020 को खरीदा गया था, जिसका बाकायदा उसके पास पक्का बिल भी मौजूद है। इस वैरायटी की धान 130-40 दिन में धान तैयार हो जाता है, उसने 20 जून से पहले-पहले बिजाई कर दी, परंतु उसकी फसल तैयार होने पर अभी 8 से 10 दिन का समय ओर लगता है। फसल की पकाई लेट होने के कारण उसे मंडी में बेचना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। सरकार की हिदायतों के अनुसार धान की खरीद 5 नवंबर तक होने तक उसे भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

फसल की पकाई लेट होने के कारण उसे मंडी में बेचना मुश्किल हो जाएगा और उसकी गेहूं की फसल लेट हो जाएगी, जबकि उनके पास किसानों ने इस वेरायटी का धान काटकर मंडियों में बेच दिया है और गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए जमीन तैयार की जा रही है। रेशम सिंह ने बताया कि जब उसने दुकानदार के पास जाकर शिकायत की तो दुकानदार का रवैया ठीक नहीं था। दुकानदार ने उलटा उसे कहा कि बीज अच्छा या खराब उसने कौन सा अंदर घुसकर देखा है। उधर दुकान के मालिक वरिंदर कुमार से बात की तो उसने कहा कि रेशम सिंह उनकी दुकान पर आकर आवा तावा बोल गया, परंतु जो बीज उन्होंने रेशम सिंह बेचा है उसका बिल व स्टॉक रिकॉर्ड उनके पास मौजूद है। दुकानदार के बेटे ने नकहा कि क्या पता किसान ने खुद बिजाई लेट की हो, परंतु किसान का रवैया ठीक नहीं था।

