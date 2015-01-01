पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजगार:गांवों में मनरेगा मजदूरों से करवाए जा रहे विकास कार्य ताकि सबको रोजगार मिल सके

मलोट2 घंटे पहले
डीसी एमके अराविंद कुमार के प्रयासों से व पंजाब सरकार की रहनुमाई में जिले में मिशन तंदरूस्त पंजाब के तहत विकास के कार्य किए जा रहे हैं इसी कड़ी के तहत ब्लॉक लंबी की ग्राम पंचायतों में मिशन तंदरूस्त पंजाब के तहत सरकार की ओर से जारी हिदायतों के अनुसार विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं जिनकी देखरेख राकेश ब्लॉक विकास व पंचायत अधिकारी लंबी की ओर से की जा रही है व सरकार की विभिन्न योजना को सफल बनाया जा रहा है। ब्लॉक विकास अधिकारी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मिशन तंदरूस्त पंजाब के तहत ग्राम पंचायतों में सरपंच पंच व गांव वासियों की ओर से पूरा सहयोग दिया जा रहा है।

ब्लॉक लंबी के गांवों में विभिन्न सांझी जगहों पर जैसे कि स्कूल, शमशानघाट, वाटर वर्क्स आदि जगहों पर गांव की हरियाली के लिए कुल 26000 के करीब पौधे लगाए गए हैं। गांव में खेल ग्राउंड पार्क आदि का निर्माण भी किया जा रहा है व गांव में मगनरेगा के तहत कार्य चल रहे हैं व कोरोनाकाल के दौरान गांवों में लोगों को रोजगार मुहैया करवाया जा रहा है। ब्लॉक लंबी के गांव लंबी, अबुलखुराना, माहूआना, मिठड़ी, बुधगिर मे नर्सरियों में एक लाख के करीब नए पौधे तैयार किए जा रहे है जोकि ग्राम पंचायत गांवों को हरा भरा बनाने के लिए पौधे मुफ्त दिए जाएंगे।

