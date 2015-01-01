पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब के आर्थिक ढांचे को ठेस:कांग्रेस की किसान रैली में किसानों की कमी खली

मलोटएक घंटा पहले
  • केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों से पंजाब के आर्थिक ढांचे को ठेस पहुंचेगी : डिप्टी स्पीकर भट्‌टी

विधानसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर एवं मलोट से कांग्रेस विधायक अजैब सिंह भट्टी ने शुक्रवार को किसान रैली की लेकिन रैली में शहर के लोग ही नजर आए। किसान तो इका-दुक्का ही दिखाई दिए। विधायक भट्टी ने रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए कृषि कानूनों से पंजाब के आर्थिक ढांचे को ठेस पहुंचेगी। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने विधानसभा में इन कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए बिल लाकर किसान हितैषी होने का सबूत दिया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने पराली जलाने पर 1 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना व पांच साल की सजा का प्रावधान करके पंजाब के किसानों को दबाने की कोशिश की मगर पंजाब के लोग मोदी को जवाब देने के लिए तैयार हैं। विधायक भट्टी ने कहा कि उनकी प्राथमिकता थी कि सिविल अस्पताल शहर से बाहर बनाया जाए। सरकार से आईटीआई की मंजूरी लाई जाए मगर जमीन देने के लिए कोई तैयार नहीं। इस कारण यह आईटीआई मजबूरी में कहीं और तबदील करनी पड़ सकती है। अधूरे स्टेडियम के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि अकाली-भाजपा सरकार ने 7 करोड़ रुपए ऐसी जगह पर खर्च कर दिए, जहां स्टेडियम को कोई सीधा रास्ता नहीं जाता।

इस मौके पर अमन भट्टी, मनजीत कौर, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस देहाती के प्रधान भूपिंदर सिंह रामनगर, प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सचिव शुभदीप सिंह बिट्टू, बलदेव कुमार गगनेजा, लाली जैन, एडवर्डगंज के चेयरमैन प्रमोद महाशा, वाइस चेयरमैन वरिंदर मक्कड़, आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रमेश जुनेजा, कुलवीर सिंह सरां प्रधान पेस्टिसाइड्स एसो., रविंदर सिडाना, शिव कुमार शिवा, मास्टर जसपाल सिंह, अवतार सिंह सोनी, बलजीत सिंह संधू, ओम प्रकाश, धनजीत धन्ना, जगदीश खेड़ा, जुगराज खेड़ा, जोगिंदर सिंह चौहान, एडवोकेट जसपाल सिंह औलख, नछतर सिंह, सरपंच हरबंस सिंह, गुरबख्श पुड्डा, मलकीत सिंह भुल्लर, तीर्थ राम शर्मा, सतगुरु पप्पी, जंगबाज शर्मा, नरसिंह चलाना, हंसराज खुंगर, उमेश नागपाल शामिल थे।

