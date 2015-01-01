पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:राणा सिद्धू कत्ल के मामले में गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा 2 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर

मलोट4 घंटे पहले
  • वीरवार को होशियारपुर जेल से लाई थी मलोट पुलिस

हरदीप सिंह खालसा| करीब डेढ़ माह पहले 22 अक्टूबर को दिन दहाड़े गांव औलख में रणबीर सिंह उर्फ राणा सिद्धू को पत्नी के सामने चार कार सवार अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोलियां मारकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया था। इस मामले में थाना सदर मलोट पुलिस ने अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया था। राणा सिद्धू के कत्ल की गुत्थी सुलझाने के लिए जिला पुलिस मुखी डी सुडरविली की अध्यक्षता में बनी एसआईटी जांच कर रही है। इस मामले को सुलझाने के लिए एसआईटी ने होशियारपुर की जिला जेल में बंद लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के गुर्गे गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा को प्रोटक्शन वारंट पर लेकर आई है जिससे राणा सिद्धू के कत्ल

के बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते थाना सदर मलोट के इंचार्ज मलकीत सिंह ने बताया कि संपत नेहरा को होशियारपुर की जिला जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाया गया है इसका मेडिकल करवाकर स्थानीय अदालत में पेश करके 2 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार इस मामले में एसआईटी आने वाले दिनों में राजस्थान जेल में बंद लोरेंस बिश्नोई को भी पूछताछ के लिए ला

सकती है क्योंकि इस मामले में पुलिस ने 3 लोगों को नामजद किया है। भले ही पुलिस इस मामले में अधिक जानकारी नहीं दी परंतु जिस ढंग से हमलावर कत्ल की वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद लिंक रास्तों से फरार हुए हैं उससे लगता है कि हमलावरों की मदद किसी स्थानीय व्यक्ति द्वारा की गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार 22 अक्टूबर काे राणा सिद्धू काे हमलावरों ने 15 गोलियां मारकर उस समय कत्ल कर दिया था जब वह अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी के साथ डॉक्टर के पास दवा लेने के लिए स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार पर आ रहा था जिस ढंग से हमलावर द्वारा पूरी रेकी करके यह कत्ल किया गया था उससे लगता था कि कत्ल की वारदात गैंगस्टर ग्रुप ने किया क्योंकि मृतक राणा पर भी आधा दर्जन मामले दर्ज थे। उधर राणा के कत्ल से 1 घंटे बाद पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़ के सोपू प्रधान गुरलाल सिंह बराड़ के फेसबुक पर गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई पेज से टैग करके एक पोस्ट डाली थी जिसमें लिखा था राणा का कत्ल गुरलाल बराड़ को पहली श्रद्धांजलि है।

