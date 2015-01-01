पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जगदीश शर्मा दोबारा बने लोहा यूनियन के प्रधान

मलोट25 मिनट पहले
लोहा एंड हार्डवेयर यूनियन की मीटिंग में यूनियन के प्रधान डॉ. जगदीश शर्मा को चौथी बार सर्वसम्मति से प्रधान चुना गया। डॉ. शर्मा गत 8 सालों से लगातार यूनियन के प्रधान चले आ रहे हैं।

यूनियन के समूह सदस्यों ने उनकी कारगुजारी पर संतुष्टि का प्रकटावा करते हुए उनको अगले 3 सालों के लिए सर्वसम्मति से दोबारा प्रधान बना दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि वह इससे पहले मार्केट कमेटी के वाइस चेयरमैन के पद पर भी रह चुके हैं।

यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों राज कृष्ण, भारत भूषण गोयल, अशोक कुमार, विकास गुप्ता, नत्थू राम, शालू कमरा, नवीन गोयल, अन्नू अहूजा व सदस्यों द्वारा फुलों के हार डालकर डा जगदीश शर्मा को दोबारा प्रधान बनने पर बधाई दी। डॉ. शर्मा ने यूनियन के समूह सदस्यों का धन्यवाद करते हुए कहा कि वह यूूनियन के सदस्यों की समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए पूरी तनदेही से काम करेंगे।

