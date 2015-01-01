पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूछताछ:आरोपी ने सामान खरीदने वाले दुकानदारों के नाम बताए पुलिस ने पूछताछ भी की, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

मलोट3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने चोरी के आरोप में व्यक्ति को किया गिरफ्तार, कर रही पूछताछ

गत दिवस थाना सिटी मलोट पुलिस द्वारा एक चोर को काबू किया गया था, जिसके पास से चोरी के ताजे सामान के साथ बड़ी मात्रा में सोने के गहने बरामद हुए। पुलिस द्वारा चोर से गहराई से पूछताछ करने पर चोर ने बताया कि उसने यह सोने के गहने कुछ सुनियारों को आगे बेच दिए हैं और दुकानदारों का पता भी बताया।

पुलिस ने अपनी कार्रवाई आगे चलाते हुए भले ही दुकानदारों को बुलाया परंतु उनके विरूद्ध कोई सख्त कार्रवाई न करना शहर में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है और शहर निवासियों के मूंह पर अकसर ही यह बात है कि उक्त दुकानदारों के विरूद्ध भी सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए क्योंकि यदि वह चोर उन्हें सामान बेचने आया था तो उन्हें पुलिस को सूचित करना चाहिए था ना कि सामान की खरीद करनी चाहिए थी।

बता दें कि सिटी मलोट पुलिस ने 22-23 अक्तूबर की रात्रि को पुड्ढा कॉलोनी मलोट के वेद प्रकाश नामक व्यक्ति के घर से पिस्तौल कारतूस चोरी करने वले कथित चोर सोनु पुत्र करतार ङ्क्षसह वासी भगवानपुरा हाल आबाद बाबा दीप सिंह नगर को काबू करके उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया व चोरी का ताजा सामान बरामद कर लिया था। इस चोर के काबू आने पर गत 7-8 माह में पुढा कॉलोनी सहित शहर में अनेकों अन्य चोरी का सुराग मिलने का रास्ता खुल गया।

पुलिस रिमांड दौरान उक्त चोर ने पुड्ढा कॉलोनी में ही अजीत सिंह बबलू वासी शेरगढ़ के घर से चोरी किए 35 तोले सोना सहित अन्य चोरी भी कबूल की व उन ज्वैलर्स के नाम बताए जिन्हें चोरी का सामान बेचा है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मलोट शहर अबोहर व पन्नीवाला सहित क्षेत्र के आधा दर्जन ज्वैलर्स को पूछताछ के लिए भी थाने बुलाया।

करीब 15 दिन चली इस कार्रवाई दौरान पुलिस द्वारा 20 तोले से अधिक सोना बरामद करने की बात तो की जा रही है, परंतु पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा चोरी का माल खरीदने वालों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने के दावों के बावजूद किसी सुनियारे के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई नहीं की, जिसे लेकर शहर में आम चर्चा छिड़ी हुई है। इस संबंधी भाईचारे में अच्छा कार्य करने वाले कुछ नेताओं का दबी जुबान में कहना है कि पुलिस को चोरी का माल खरीदने वालों के विरूद्ध बनती कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए थी।

इस मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई करनैल सिंह से बात की तो उनका कहना था कि यह मामला पहले उनके पास था, परंतु अब एएसआई गुरमीत सिंह के पास है। एएसआई गुरमीत सिंह का कहना है कि उनके पास पहले वाली 34 नं. एफआईआर है। इस संबंधी जब एसपीडी राजपाल हुंदल से बात की तो उनका कहना था कि इस संबंधी फाइल मंगवा ली है। थाना मुखी से इस मामले की जानकारी लेकर जांच करेंगे।

