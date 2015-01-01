पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदाराें का विराेध:पार्किंग में ईंट व अन्य मैटीरियल लाकर बनवाने लगा पक्की दुकान, दुकानदाराें का विराेध, पहुंची पुलिस

मलोट2 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदार बोले...पार्किंग मे पहले लगाया था खोखा, अब बना रहा था पक्की दुकान

डाकखाना चौक में बनी पब्लिक पार्किंग में अस्थाई दुकान का मामला गर्माता जा रहा है। आज स्थिति उस समय तनावपूर्ण हो गई जब दुकान के निर्माण के लिए ईंटें आदि मटीरियल डलवा दिया, जिसके बाद एकत्रित दुकानदारों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया व ईंटे पार्किंग स्थान से उठाकर बाहर फेंकनी शुरू कर दी। दुकान के निर्माण के विरोध में दुकानदारों के साथ अकाली-भाजपा व आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता आए गए।

माहौल गर्माता देख थाना सिटी के इंचार्ज हरजीत सिंह मान, थाना सदर मलोट के इंचार्ज मलकीत सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। कई अकाली नेता थाना मुखी हरजीत सिंह से तीखी बहस भी हुई। इस विवाद के मौके पर पहुंचे अकाली दल के पूर्व विधायक हरप्रीत सिंह कोटभाई, यूथ अकाली दल के जिलाध्यक्ष लप्पी ईना खेड़ा, भाजपा नेताओं में मंडल मलोट प्रधान मुकेश जगा, महासचिव सीता राम खटक, आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता परमजीत सिंह गिल ने कहा कि शहर में ट्रैफिक की समस्या अक्सर ही रहती है, शहर में कई पार्किंग जरूरत है, परंतु शहर में इस समय एक ही पार्किंग है पर कुछ लोग अपने निजी स्वार्थ के लिए इस पार्किंग को खत्म करना चाहते हैं।

यह समस्या सिर्फ दुकानदारों की नहीं बल्कि समूह शहर वासियों की है, जिसका हल हमें सभी को एकजुट होकर करना चाहिए। इस मुद्दे पर सियासत नहीं होनी चाहिए। दुकानदारों में जानकारी देते प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह करीब 7.30 बजे उन्हें फोन आया कि अपने आप को उक्त अस्थाई दुकान मालिक कहने वाला एक व्यक्ति अपने साथ कुछ व्यक्ति लेकर दुकान खोल कर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाने आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सिर्फ पब्लिक पार्किंग की जगह है, इसे अन्य कार्य के लिए उपयोग नहीं किया जाएगा। अगर लोगों ने इस हक को लोगों से छीना गया तो दुकानदार भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे व अनिश्चिकाल समय के लिए हड़ताल जारी रखेंगे।

