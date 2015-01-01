पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस कर्मचारियों से है सेटिंग, हर सप्ताह उनकी मुट्‌ठी गर्म करते हैं, छापेमारी से पहले देते हैं सूचना

मलोट5 घंटे पहले
  • एक माह में दर्जनभर केस दर्ज, पुलिस गिरफ्तार तो करती है लेकिन दो घंटे में ही बाहर आ जाते हैं

पुलिस के दावों के बावजूद मलोट शहर में सट्टेबाजी का धंधा धड़ल्ले से चल रहा है। सट्टेबाजी का कार्य करने वाले व्यक्ति बिना किसी परवाह के शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कार्यालय बनाकर बेखौफ कार्य कर रहे हैं। भले ही पुलिस समय-समय पर सट्टेबाजों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करती रहती है, परंतु कानूनी धाराएं नर्म होने के कारण ऐसे लोगों की जल्द जमानत हो जाती है और पुलिस कार्रवाई से कुछ ही घंटाें बाद यह लोग फिर अपने कार्यालय में बैठकर पर्चियां काटते दिखाई देते हैं। शहर में गरीब लोगों के साथ गांवों के लोग अपनी मेहनत की कमाई इन सट्टेबाजों के अड्डों पर लूटा रहे हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार सट्टेबाजों के शहर में बने थाने के नजदीक एक मार्केट सहित सच्चा सौदा रोड, अहाते में, नागपाल नगरी, नागपाल नगर, बुर्जा फाटक व सिटी थाने के साथ बनी सदर मार्केट आदि जगहों में कार्यालय बनाकर चलाया जा रहा है। इन कार्यालयों में सट्टा माफिया के कारिंदे बैठकर छपी हुई पर्चियों पर सट्टे के नंबर लिख-लिख ग्राहकों को दे रहे हैं।

सट्‌टेबाजी के अड्‌डे

सच्चा सौदा रोड, अहाते में, नागपाल नगरी, नागपाल नगर, बुर्जा फाटक व सिटी थाने के साथ बनी सदर मार्केट में चलता है सट्‌टेबाजी का धंधा और सभी ग्राहकों को यह स्थान पता है। पुलिस दिखावे के लिए कभी-कभार रेड कर देती है। वरना रोजाना चलता रहता है।

कारिंदों की जुबानी सट्‌टेबाजों की कहानी

उधर सट्टे का काम करने वाले लड़के का कहना था कि पुलिस रेड संबंधी उन्हें नीचले स्तर के कर्मचारियों से सेटिंग है और प्रत्येक सप्ताह उनकी मुट्ठी गर्म की जाती है, जिस कारण वह पुलिस कार्रवाई से पहले जानकारी देते हैं और वह आधा घंटा पहले कार्यालय का शटर बंद करके ईधर उधर हो जाते हैं। ऐसा करके वह पुलिस कार्रवाई से बच जाते हैं। हालांकि गत एक माह में थाना सिटी ने दर्जन के करीब व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध गैंबलर एक्ट के तहत मामले दर्ज करके हजारों रुपए बरामद कर चुकी है। इस मामले में संबंधी थाना सिटी के मुखी हरजीत सिंह माना का कहना है कि जिस तत्व के विरुद्ध जानकारी मिलती है वह तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हैं।

