नामांकन:नगर पंचायत ममदोट में 47 ने किए नामांकन

ममदोट3 घंटे पहले
नगर पंचायत के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के तीसरे दिन ममदोट नगर पंचायत का चुनाव लड़ रहे 47 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र बीडीपीओ कार्यलय में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी विपन शर्मा के पास दाखिल करवाए। नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने वालो में 5 प्रत्याशी अकाली दल बादल के हैं। 19 प्रत्याशी आजाद चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा आप के 3 व कांग्रेस के 20 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। कांग्रेस में चुनाव लड़ने के चाहवान ज़्यादा होने के कारण पार्टी द्वारा जिन कार्यकर्ताओं को टिकट नहीं दी गई उन्होंने आजाद के रूप में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर दिए हैं।

वार्ड नंबर 4, 6, 8 व वार्ड नंबर 1 में बागी वर्करों द्वारा चुनाव लड़ा जा रहा है। ममदोट में 13 वार्डों में होने जा रहे चुनावों को लेकर प्रशासन ने भी कमर कसी हुई है। आरओ विपन शर्मा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 47 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए है। 3 दिन में कुल 57 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए हैं। थाना ममदोट पुलिस ने एसपी मनजीत कौर के नेतृत्व में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। स अवसर पर उनके साथ डीएसपी रविंद्र पाल सिंह, थाना ममदोट प्रभारी बीरबल सिंह व इंस्पेक्टर बलवंत सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

